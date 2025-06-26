Discover Sharks Like Never Before This Summer at SEA LIFE Orlando

Super Shark Summer kicks off on July 7th and runs through August 3rd, 2025.

The summer season seems to mean sharks, and SEA LIFE Orlando is getting in on the action with its Super Shark Summer.

What’s Happening:

From July 7th through August 3rd, visitors to SEA LIFE Orlando can experience Super Shark Summer – a daily, shark-tastic experience featuring various exploration points.

Included with admission, this immersive event is perfect for shark lovers of all ages looking to learn, explore and dive deep into the world of sharks.

Four interactive educational stations will teach guests about the unique shark species that call SEA LIFE home, including coral catsharks, blacktip reef sharks, bamboo sharks, bonnethead sharks, epaulette sharks and zebra sharks.

As part of SEA LIFE’s ongoing conservation efforts, the zebra sharks are included in a Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Guests can upgrade their shark experience this summer with the following: Behind the Scenes Tour ($10): Get a shark-themed look behind the curtain as aquarists show how they care for the aquarium’s toothy residents—feeding, habitat maintenance, and more. Virtual Reality Shark Dive ($8): Swim alongside tiger sharks in their natural habitat with this thrilling, immersive VR adventure.



From Orlando to the Ocean:

Earlier this month, SEA LIFE Orlando aquarists traveled to Key West to participate in Coralpalooza – a large-scale coral restoration event led by the Coral Restoration Foundation.

With support from the SEA LIFE TRUST, the aquarium’s team helped transplant nursery-raised coral onto endangered Florida reef systems, reinforcing SEA LIFE’s commitment to ocean health and habitat recovery.

This fieldwork complements their ongoing local conservation efforts, including the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project, which breeds endangered native corals onsite thanks to grant funding from the SEA LIFE TRUST.

Guests can learn more about these behind-the-scenes efforts during a Behind the Scenes Tour at SEA LIFE Orlando.

Jaws @ 50:

When it comes to sharks, your first thought might just be the iconic Steven Spielberg film, Jaws , which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer.

Even though it's a classic Universal film, the Disney-owned National Geographic will be celebrating the 50th anniversary with a brand-new documentary

Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer for Jaws @ 50 has debuted, coming to National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu.

Alongside the new documentary comes the annual return of the popular SharkFest programming block.