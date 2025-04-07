The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge Set to Open Next Month at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
The Big Bad Wolf will return to the Virginia theme park in the form of an all-new coaster opening in May 2025.
The legendary Big Bad Wolf is making his grand return to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, with the park announcing that their newest coaster will officially open next month.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg was once home to The Big Bad Wolf, a legendary suspended coaster by Arrow Dynamics, that weaved through a Bavarian village before plummeting down to the Rhine River.
- The attraction closed forever in 2009, but now the park is set to pay homage to the classic with its newest roller coaster, now revealed to be opening in May 2025.
- A video shared by the park on X offers a first look at The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge’s station, track and various details.
- Riders will travel over 2,500 feet of track at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, all while bolting through the streets of an abandoned Bavarian village on this family-friendly inverted coaster.
- Long ago, a wolf swept through a Bavarian town, turning townsfolk to werewolves and destroying the village. Forty years later, it’s time to honor the past during the annual Festival of the Silent Bells. The area is quiet at first, but strange noises are soon heard… footsteps and growling, then bright red eyes appear. The wolf has returned.
