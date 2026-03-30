Photos: Max and Duke from "The Secret Life of Pets" Get New Digs at Universal Studios Florida

It's now a little harder to take a photo with Max and Duke from the hit Illumination film series.

While they don't have their own attraction on the east coast, two of the furry friends of The Secret Life of Pets are now calling the New York section of Universal Studios Florida home.

Max and Duke from The Secret Life of Pets have been added to one of the New York street facades at Universal Studios Florida, after previously being located near a bench by Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A rope blocks guests from accessing the statues, possibly part of why they were moved from the bench location.

Here's a look at their former location.

This brings some minor exposure to the characters from the popular film franchise to the east coast, who have their own attraction over at Universal Studios Hollywood – The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash. The adorable and well-themed dark ride opened at the park back in 2021, which we covered from head-to-toe.

Tickets Now On Sale for Halloween Horror Nights 35:

Guests can now purchase tickets and ticket upgrades for this year's anniversary iteration of the iconic Universal Orlando event, Halloween Horror Nights.

Returning for 48 select nights starting on August 28 and running through November 1, the 35th anniversary of the event will feature 10 all-new haunted houses, scare zones, entertainment, and street experiences.

Not only will this year feature the theme of the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, Horror Nights Icons Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow will be featured in their very own all-new haunted house experience, Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control.