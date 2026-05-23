Orlando Launches First-Ever Thrill to Chill Ice Cream Trail Featuring 20+ Local Shops
Don’t get a brain freeze!
A new summer experience has officially launched in Orlando as Florida Dairy Farmers and Visit Orlando introduce the Thrill to Chill: Orlando Ice Cream Trail, a citywide celebration of local ice cream shops and dairy-filled treats.
What’s Happening:
- Orlando’s summer season has kicked off with the launch of the first-ever “Thrill to Chill: Orlando Ice Cream Trail,” created by Florida Dairy Farmers and Visit Orlando.
- The limited-time, self-guided experience runs from May 22 through July 31 and encourages locals and visitors to explore Orlando’s ice cream scene while highlighting the dairy behind each scoop.
- Participants can enjoy a variety of frozen treats across the city, including gelato, milkshakes, soft serve, and specialty scoops from neighborhood shops.
- The trail is accessed through a mobile-friendly digital pass on Visit Orlando's official website, where users can check in at locations, earn points, unlock prizes, and share their progress.
- More than two dozen ice cream shops are taking part, including Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Sampaguita Ice Cream, Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery, Crispy Cones, The Greenery Creamery, and Twistee Treat.
Disney’s Viral Ice Cream:
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new frozen treat has gone massively viral, and Laughing Place had the chance to try it.
- Check out what Jeremiah thought of the Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich.
Read More Orlando:
- "Avatar in Concert" to Make US Debut at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando
- Photos / Videos: The City of Orlando Unveils Commemorative Plaque at the Site of Disney’s Historic Florida Announcement
- Ariel Becomes The Witch: Jodi Benson to Star in Dr. Phillips Center's Upcoming Production of "Into the Woods"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com