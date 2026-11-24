Plus, HHN will be part of the experience!

Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show is nearly ready to return, with a new look, a Blumhouse partnership and some familiar gags intact.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that Universal Orlando shuttered an opening day attraction at Universal Studios Florida back in May for the latest in a series of updates that have occurred to the fan-favorite Horror Make-Up Show.

Back then, we were promised an updated new iteration of the show, but news broke back in October that Blumhouse would be part of the new experience.

Now, we're learning that the new show will arrive early next month, and will reopen with a brand new experience that starts as soon as guests step foot in the lobby of the Pantages Theater at Universal Studios Florida.

The newly redesigned lobby features a new musical score, movie props, displays and photo opportunities. The films represented will include Classic Universal Monsters films, The Thing and Focus Features’ Nosferatu. Blumhouse titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Black Phone and M3GAN will also be featured in this space, along with a tribute to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Inside the theater, a new laboratory-inspired stage will host behind-the-scenes videos and practical effects demonstrations. Universal says the show will explore the creation of the Grabber’s mask from The Black Phone, the work of legendary horror makeup artists and the artistry behind Halloween Horror Nights.

Fans can expect some gags from the original show to return, along with a new finale.

The new Universal Horror Make-Up Show Featuring Blumhouse opens to guests on December 11, 2026.

A Long Time Coming:

Some fans and passholders, though they love the show, will be quick to point out that a reimagined version is long overdue, with the enhancements of Blumhouse being involved considered a pleasant surprise.

Before the show closed earlier this year, much of the script was dated, including Dick Cheney jokes (though those were removed after his passing) and outdated references that play to silence.

Portions of the show were designed to be updated with a current monster based make-up movie, but had been stuck on the Tom Cruise version of The Mummy, dating back to 2017 before they closed.

Universal Studios fans who have kept an ear to the ground may recall that this was rumored to happen even earlier this year, with some reports dating back to late 2025 that the show would be closing for a refresh in January of 2026.

It wasn't until May of 2026 that the show closed for the refresh, now due to debut to guests next month.