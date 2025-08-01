New Ad Gives a Sneak Peek Into the Realms of Universal Kids Resort – Opening 2026 in Frisco, Texas
Although there's no new footage here, it's exciting to see the promotion of the new kid-friendly resort kicking off!
Universal Destinations & Experiences is pumping up the excitement for the opening of Universal Kids Resort in 2026 with a new commercial.
What’s Happening:
- The first advertisement for the upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas has been released via the resort’s official YouTube and social channels.
- The ad features promotional footage from other Universal Destinations, as well as clips from some of the franchises that will be featured in the all-new theme park.
- Specifically designed and developed for families with young children, this one-of-a-kind resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through play, discovery, and imagination in a way that engages the whole family.
- The park will feature seven themed lands themed around franchises such as DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls and Gabby's Dollhouse; Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants; Illumination’s Minions, as well as Jurassic World.
- Learn more about the various themed lands and experiences coming to Universal Kids Resort here.
- More details about Universal Kids Resort will be revealed in the coming months leading up to its opening in 2026.
More Universal Destinations & Experiences News:
- NBC is set to take viewers inside the portals of Universal Epic Universe in a new one-hour special hosted by Joe Manganiello.
- Two very different haunted houses are coming to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, with the confirmation of a Five Nights at Freddy’s house, as well as one based around WWE’s legendary The Wyatt Sicks.
- Three tracks from Celestial Park have arrived on streaming services ahead of a full Epic Universe soundtrack release next year.
- Get a first look at some of the tantalizingly terrifying merchandise coming to Universal Horror Unleashed – which opens in just two weeks in Las Vegas!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com