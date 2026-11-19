Since the opening of Universal Epic Universe, many people have visited the park and found it to be a real step forward in theme park design. However, there's one group that has had a slightly harder time visiting: Universal Orlando Annual Passholders. Regular visitors to Universal's other two Florida parks have been asking to gain access to Epic Universe through their pass, and the prayers have finally been answered.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando has announced significant changes to its Annual and Seasonal Pass options starting in December. Among those changes is the addition of Epic Universe.

As Laughing Place previously reported, access to Epic Universe has been absent from Universal Orlando Annual Passes. Passholders have only been able to purchase discounted single-day tickets separately.

Epic Universe-inclusive passes will be available to the general public later in December. Eligible current Passholders will have an earlier opportunity to upgrade, with dates for that window to be shared in early December.

One important caveat to the Epic Universe access is that Annual Passes will require reservations. Pass Members (as Universal is changing its terminology from Pass Holders) will be able to hold up to two reservation dates at a time.

Here’s how the upgrade and reservation process will work: Upgrade and renewal opportunities will roll out in phases by pass type, with Epic Universe reservation opportunities planned across each phase. Passholders outside their renewal window will receive upgrade pricing based on their pass type and its remaining unused value. Those within their renewal window will pay a difference of $125 to $410 to renew into an Epic Universe-inclusive pass, depending on pass type. Passes must be active and in good standing to qualify for an upgrade. After upgrading, Passholders can reserve Epic Universe visits beginning January 4, 2027. Reservations are limited, first-come, first-served, and subject to availability and applicable blockout dates.

Florida resident prices for the new pass lineup will start at $329.99 plus tax, while Epic Universe-inclusive passes will start at $449.99 plus tax. Universal says additional pricing and benefit details will be shared soon.

The four current pass tiers will receive new names: Premier becomes Platinum. Preferred becomes Gold. Power becomes Silver. Seasonal becomes Bronze.

Each tier will continue to have its own benefits, and guests will be able to pair those benefits with their choice of included parks.

Universal also plans to phase out physical Annual and Seasonal Pass cards over time in favor of digital passes.

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