Universal Orlando Reveals Perks For Passholder Appreciation Days

Universal Orlando resort is showing its love to its Annual Passholders

With the costs of annual passes to all theme parks only getting more expensive, guests are needing more reasons to pay the price. Universal Orlando is rolling out a number of exclusive benefits during this year's Passholder Appreciation Days.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando has announced that Passholder Appreciation Days will run from August 15 - September 30 2026.

Universal previously announced Passholder Nights, free after hours events at Universal Studios Florida will take place August 15 and 16. Guests will have access to select attractions and entertainment throughout the park, as well as special character meet and greets, a DJ dance party and a special magnet giveaway.

However, since this event was announced last month, reservations for both nights are currently fully booked.

Additional Passholder benefits announced for Appreciation Days include: Special Discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Merchandise, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating and more. $15 Merchandise Credit when Passholders spend $100 or more at select participating Universal Orlando merchandise locations. This credit can also be used toward a future merchandise purchase. The opportunity to be among the first to shop the new Illuminated Globe Merchandise Collection while in the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon and The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida. A complimentary, limited-time specialty item, which will be available for pickup at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida (while supplies last). More details on this item will be shared soon. Extra hours to enjoy the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon, which will be open from park open to park close during Passholder Appreciation Days. A 35% discount on the My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in-park. Exclusive, limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, such as: Universal Studios Florida: Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza at Louie’s Italian Restaurant and The Tipsy Watermelon at Chez Alcatraz Universal Islands of Adventure: 3 Cheese Bavarian Pretzel at Pizza Predattoria Universal Volcano Bay: Kahuna Bowl at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club Universal CityWalk: Chocolate Peanut Butter Explosion at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Rocky Road Donut at Voodoo Doughnut, Huarache de Chorizo at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Triangoletti alla Vodka at Vivo Italian Kitchen, Island Fire Chicken and Waffles at Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom, and Pork Dumplings at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar Up to 40% discounts on stays at Select Universal Orlando Hotels, including Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Stella Nova Resort, Universal Terra Luna Resort and Universal Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites. Signature Collection Hotels will also have exclusive food and beverage offerings.



The Benefit UOAP Holders Are Still Waiting For: