Universal UK Theme Park Deal Set: Government Commits £500m in Infrastructure Improvements

The upcoming project is expected to open in 2031.

The Universal theme park resort headed to Bedford has reached a new milestone, with the UK government pledging hundreds of millions towards infrastructure improvements.

A part of that deal includes a £500m in government investments in rail and road infrastructure around the planned site.

At this time, Comcast is still in negotiations for additional government support, which could go beyond the current commitment.

The upcoming 476 acre resort was announced back in April for the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks.

£270m of the upcoming package will go directly to rail upgrades, including a new station at Wixams. While the station has been in the works for 20 years, the station is being upgraded from a two platform station to four to support transportation to the resort.

As of now, Universal UK is set to open in 2031, and is expected to create approximately 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 operational roles upon opening.

The project, however, is still being looked over by the Planning Inspectorate with a final decision set to come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

