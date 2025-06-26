Universal UK Theme Park Deal Set: Government Commits £500m in Infrastructure Improvements
The upcoming project is expected to open in 2031.
The Universal theme park resort headed to Bedford has reached a new milestone, with the UK government pledging hundreds of millions towards infrastructure improvements.
What’s Happening:
- The Guardian is reporting that Universal’s has secured a deal to move forward with their upcoming theme park resort in Bedford, UK.
- A part of that deal includes a £500m in government investments in rail and road infrastructure around the planned site.
- At this time, Comcast is still in negotiations for additional government support, which could go beyond the current commitment.
- The upcoming 476 acre resort was announced back in April for the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks.
- £270m of the upcoming package will go directly to rail upgrades, including a new station at Wixams. While the station has been in the works for 20 years, the station is being upgraded from a two platform station to four to support transportation to the resort.
- As of now, Universal UK is set to open in 2031, and is expected to create approximately 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 operational roles upon opening.
- The project, however, is still being looked over by the Planning Inspectorate with a final decision set to come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Upcoming Scares:
- Universal is gearing up to launch a brand new, year round Horror Nights experience in Las Vegas later this year, titled Universal Horror Unleashed.
- Set to offer thrills and chills in an immersive new environment, horror fans won’t have to wait for the yearly event to experience the excitement of Universal’s award-winning Halloween-time event.
- Today, Universal unveiled plans to build a second location of the upcoming experience in Chicago, IL, continuing their commitment to bring their theme park prowess to new locations around the world.
- You can read more here.
Read More Universal:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com