Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Their Action-Packed Event Calendar For 2027

A new year means a whole new lineup of reasons to visit Universal Studios Hollywood! The theme park has unveiled its 2027 Event Guide, offering an early look at returning seasonal celebrations, exclusive Pass Member events, and special experiences planned throughout the year.

What’s Happening:

The calendar also highlights the recently opened Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster and the debut of a new premium Annual Pass option.

Universal Studios Hollywood's 2027 lineup will kick off with Pass Member Bonus Benefits in February and March, followed by Butterbeer Season from March through May.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will return for select nights from April 16 through May 16, featuring eight immersive experiences for fans to discover.

May will also bring a Pass Member Collectible Giveaway, with a Pass Member Park Takeover scheduled for June.

Summer celebrations include the return of Mega Movie Summer, running from June through August, and a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4.

Back to Hogwarts will follow in August and September, giving fans of the Wizarding World another seasonal event to look forward to.

The calendar continues into the fall with Pass Member Appreciation Days in August and September, followed by the return of Halloween Horror Nights. The separately ticketed event is scheduled for select nights from September 2 through October 31.

Another Pass Member Collectible Giveaway is planned for November, just ahead of the holiday season.

Holidays at Universal will run from November through December, while Pass Members will have a dedicated holiday celebration with the USH Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in December. The year will wrap up with EVE on December 31.

In addition to the seasonal lineup, Universal is introducing an all-new premium Annual Pass: the Diamond Annual Pass. Now available for purchase, the pass is designed for frequent visitors and includes a variety of premium benefits. These include Universal Express access, no blockout dates, general parking, one ticket to Halloween Horror Nights, one ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights, and one VIP Experience ticket.

Diamond Annual Pass Members will also receive a 20% discount on in-park food, beverages, and merchandise, invitations to special events, discounts on Universal Studios Hollywood tickets for friends and family, and 10–15% discounts at Universal CityWalk Hollywood venues. More information and purchasing details are available on the Universal Studios Hollywood website.

For guests considering an Annual Pass, Universal is also offering limited-time savings of up to $50 on select pass options. The promotion applies to the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Annual Passes, as well as the California Neighbor Pass.

Of course, one of the biggest attractions to look forward to is already welcoming guests. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, Universal Studios Hollywood's new high-speed roller coaster, is now open, adding another high-octane experience to the park's lineup.

With returning favorites like Universal Fan Fest Nights and Halloween Horror Nights, summer movie celebrations, holiday festivities, and a new Annual Pass option, Universal Studios Hollywood is already giving guests plenty to look forward to in 2027.

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