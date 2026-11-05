Universal Studios Hollywood Adds New Annual Pass, and it Has Some Killer Perks

The new premium pass has some premium perks.

While Bob Chapek may not have cared for annual passholders, theme parks in general clearly see them as an important element in the attendance picture. Most parks offer a variety of options that give guests different levels of access, and Universal Studios Hollywood has added a brand new premium pass that isn't cheap, but it might still be worth it for you.

What's Happening:

Today, Universal Studios Hollywood began selling a Diamond Annual Pass online.

The Diamond Pass is a step above the Platinum Annual Pass, which was the previous top-level pass at USH.

The Platinum Pass includes: Total park access with no blockout dates. Universal Express access after 3 p.m. One complimentary ticket to Halloween Horror Nights. 15% discounts on in-park food, beverage, and merchandise. 10-15% discounts at some Universal CityWalk locations. Discounts on admission for friends and family. Discounts on special event tickets. Invitations to special events. Free parking.

The brand new Diamond Pass includes all of that and adds: Universal Express Access from park opening to each participating ride, attraction, and show (one time per day) One complimentary ticket to Fan Fest Nights. One complimentary VIP Experience ticket. 20% discount on in-park food, beverage, and merchandise.

The new Diamond Annual Pass sells for $999.95. It's also available for $50 per month after a $449.95 down payment.

While the Diamond Pass is a significant increase from the $599.95 Platinum Pass, the added benefits will likely pay for themselves for those who use them.

The VIP Experience ticket itself starts at $359.95, so that's most of what you're paying for in the price increase.

More Universal Studios Hollywood News:

Universal Studios Hollywood saw a significant attendance decrease last year, according to a recent TEA report.

Current USH Pass Holders will have access to a special holiday event in December.

Obsession star Inde Navarrette paid a visit to her movie alter ego during the recent Halloween Horror Nights.