Young Poe Dameron Star Wars Novel Coming This Summer from Lucasfilm Publishing

by | Jan 29, 2020 2:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

One of the great things about Star Wars is how its characters backstories can often be big question marks in the movies themselves, but are later filled in via ancillary materials like officially sanctioned books, comics, and video games. Such is the case with the upcoming young-adult novel Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall from Lucasfilm Publishing, which was revealed today for a summer release in an exclusive story by Polygon.

In last month’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we learned that prior to his time with the Resistance, Poe worked as a spice runner– and from the Marvel Star Wars: Poe Dameron comic books we know he served in the New Republic navy as well. Now thanks to Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, we’ll start to fill in the gaps between those two milestones in the life of everyone’s favorite hotshot Resistance pilot, played by actor Oscar Isaac in three Star Wars movies.

What’s happening:

  • Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall is a young adult novel from Lucasfilm Publishing set for release on August 4 of this year.
  • The novel will focus on Poe’s younger days on the planet Kijimi and will also feature the character of Zorii Bliss, played by Keri Russell in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • The novel is being written by author Alex Segura, best known for the Pete Fernandez mystery series.
  • The cover art, as shown above, is by Alice X. Zhang, who has previously worked with Marvel, BBC Worldwide, and Lucasfilm.
  • This story will cover “the seedier side of the Star Wars universe through the eyes of one of its most relatable characters,” and the book is described as a “galactic crime novel.”

What they’re saying:

  • Author Alex Segura: Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss? The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Lucasfilm’s official description of Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall is as follows:

It’s been a few years since Poe’s mother, who was a pilot for the Rebellion, passed away, and Poe and his father have had more and more trouble connecting. Not sure what he wants to do with his life, teenage Poe runs away from home to find adventure, and to figure out what kind of man he is meant to be.

Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall will be released on Tuesday, August 4 from Lucasfilm Publishing and will become available for pre-order later this month.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend