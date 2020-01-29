Young Poe Dameron Star Wars Novel Coming This Summer from Lucasfilm Publishing

One of the great things about Star Wars is how its characters backstories can often be big question marks in the movies themselves, but are later filled in via ancillary materials like officially sanctioned books, comics, and video games. Such is the case with the upcoming young-adult novel Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall from Lucasfilm Publishing, which was revealed today for a summer release in an exclusive story by Polygon.

In last month’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we learned that prior to his time with the Resistance, Poe worked as a spice runner– and from the Marvel Star Wars: Poe Dameron comic books we know he served in the New Republic navy as well. Now thanks to Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, we’ll start to fill in the gaps between those two milestones in the life of everyone’s favorite hotshot Resistance pilot, played by actor Oscar Isaac in three Star Wars movies.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall is a young adult novel from Lucasfilm Publishing set for release on August 4 of this year.

is a young adult novel from Lucasfilm Publishing set for release on August 4 of this year. The novel will focus on Poe’s younger days on the planet Kijimi and will also feature the character of Zorii Bliss, played by Keri Russell in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

. The novel is being written by author Alex Segura, best known for the Pete Fernandez mystery series.

The cover art, as shown above, is by Alice X. Zhang, who has previously worked with Marvel, BBC Worldwide, and Lucasfilm.

This story will cover “the seedier side of the Star Wars universe through the eyes of one of its most relatable characters,” and the book is described as a “galactic crime novel.”

What they’re saying:

Author Alex Segura: “Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss? The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Lucasfilm’s official description of Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall is as follows:

“It’s been a few years since Poe’s mother, who was a pilot for the Rebellion, passed away, and Poe and his father have had more and more trouble connecting. Not sure what he wants to do with his life, teenage Poe runs away from home to find adventure, and to figure out what kind of man he is meant to be.”

Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall will be released on Tuesday, August 4 from Lucasfilm Publishing and will become available for pre-order later this month.