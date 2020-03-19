5 Scarlet Witch Comic Panels We Would Love to See in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As fans of both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are well aware, the MCU is loosely based on the long-running comic universe. Stories are translated from the page to the screen and in that transition, some things get lost. Still, some iconic comic moments make their way into the films.

That’s exactly what we’’re hoping for with the future of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. The Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe and is responsible for some truly iconic moments in Marvel history. Could we see some of those moments make their way to the MCU, either in an upcoming film or the Disney+ series WandaVision?

Here are 5 Scarlet Witch comic panels we would love to see in the MCU:

“Yes, I’ll marry you!”

We know the upcoming WandaVision Disney+is going to explore the relationship between Wanda and the Vision, but how far will it go. As you might have guessed, the two eventually marry in the comics and that’s just one of the early steps in what has been a long, turbulent relationship between the two characters. The MCU version of their relationship has already been well established in Avengers: Infinity War, but we’ll see just how much farther it will go.

“Twins!”

Yes, Wanda and Vision eventually have children. Wanda gives birth to a pair of superpowered twins: Wiccan and Speed. We’ve seen hints at these twins showing up in the MCU in the trailer for WandaVision (and other Disney+ Marvel series) and this could lead to the next generation of Avengers. Wiccan, as you might guess, has magical powers like his mother while Speed, as you could also probably guess, has superspeed like his uncle Quicksilver. Now, the stories of these young Avengers have changed countless times throughout the comics as Scarlet Witch's story has been retconned again and again. Still, it seems possible we see a much simpler version of these children in the MCU.

“No more mutants.”

If there is one panel Wanda is known for, it’s this one. In the “House of M” story arc, Wanda utters three words in a fit of rage and depowers 90% of the mutant population, including her father Magneto. This comes after she has lost control of her powers and her mind, created a new reality in which all of our heroes have had their memories wiped and has become the single greatest threat in the Marvel universe. The power she displays in this one panel is comparable to what Thanos does with the Infinity Gauntlet, and she does it without the use of the most powerful weapon in the Marvel universe. It will be interesting to see if this makes its way into the MCU and what her relationship will be like with the mutants when they eventually make their way to the big screen.

“Why did you come here?”

As I mentioned, Wanda’s relationship with Vision has been long and turbulent. After Wanda wipes out mutants, creates a fake reality, kills thousands and does a multitude of other terrible things, the Avengers eventually try to bring her back into the fold. However, they leave the decision up to her husband, who is not quite so welcoming. In what is one of the most emotional exchanges between the two characters, Vision explains that he will not forgive Wanda for what she has done and turns her away from Avengers Mansion. I wouldn’t expect to see Wanda do all of the terrible things she has done in the comics, but some of it could make its way into the MCU. The seed has already been planted for her to occasionally lose control of her powers in Captain America: Civil War. With that being the case, it would be interesting to see a falling out between Wanda and Vision and could make for a very powerful scene.

“And our special guest teachers…”

In the recently launched “Strange Academy” series, the Scarlet Witch shows up as a “special guest teacher,” ready to share her knowledge of the mystic arts with a group of young, magic-wielding students. This isn’t likely to be something we see in the MCU anytime soon. The unstable, highly dangerous Wanda seems more likely to be on the horizon. Still, we do know Wanda will be sharing the screen with Doctor Strange in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it would seem a relationship between the two will be starting soon. We could see that revisited down the line when Strange decides to teach and train the next generation of magically-gifted youngsters and wants to lean on a former pupil for help.

To get a better idea of what “Strange Academy” is all about, check out my review of the first issue.

Which of these panels would you most like to see in the MCU? Is there one we missed? Let us know!