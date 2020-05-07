Marvelous Mothers: 5 of Our Favorite Marvel Moms

by | May 7, 2020 11:51 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday and with such a marvelous holiday on the horizon, I thought I might take a look at some of my favorite Marvel Moms. Of course, moms in the real world are already superheroes, but I’m talking about Marvel superheroes who also happen to be moms. These characters save the world and their families on a daily basis and they deserve to be celebrated.

Top 5 Marvel Moms

All-Mother Freyja

When you’re talking about the best Marvel Moms, how can you not mention the All-Mother? Frieyja is the wife of Odin and mother of Thor and Loki. That might be what she is most known for, but Freyja is a hero of Asgard in her own right. She has battled the fire demon Surtur, Celestials, Malekith and several other big bads, making her one of the most powerful Marvel Moms.

Scarlet Witch

Speaking of power, Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful Marvel characters there is. So much so in fact that, after losing her children and the memory of them, she went on a rampage that (temporarily) destroyed the Vision and killed Hawkeye. He children of course were eventually resurrected (as most comic characters are at some point) and would go on to become members of the Young Avengers and powerful heroes in their own right.

Aunt May

Of course, when it comes to raising superheroes, one lady comes to mind. And sure, she might not be a mom in the true sense, but Aunt May is the only mother figure in the life of Peter Parker and she absolutely belongs on this list. May Parker is one of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe, because of the impact she has had on the life of Spider-Man and the hero she helped him become. And, while she may not be spinning webs herself, she has certainly done more than her fair share to make the world a better place.

Jessica Jones

Most Marvel fans are likely familiar with Jessica Jones via her Netflix series. And it that’s the case, you may be wondering how the oft-inebriated private detective could make a list of the best Marvel Moms. Well, in the comics, she and Luke Cage have a daughter and she is quite the powerful mother. She is forced countless times to make the most difficult decisions in the name of protecting her daughter, including signing the Superhuman Registration Act during Marvel’s Civil War, putting her on the opposite side of the divide as Cage. She’s always willing to do whatever it takes to keep her daughter safe.

Susan Storm-Richards

You can’t talk about Marvel Moms without bringing up Marvel’s first family. The Invisible Woman is anything but when it comes to caring for her family. With Reed Richards constantly burying his nose in his all-important work, Sue is the one constantly caring for Franklin and Valeria, their children, and pulling Reed away from that work when he’s needed. Not only is she one of the most powerful Marvel Moms herself, but she’s also raising one of the most powerful Marvel characters in Franklin, another truly impressive feat. And you can see just how far she’s willing to go to protect her son in “X-Men/Fantastic Four.”

Which Marvel Mom is your favorite? Let us know who we missed!

 
 
Send this to a friend