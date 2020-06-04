Tiana, Mulan, Aurora, and Rapunzel Featured on New Disney Princesses Dinnerware Collection from Toynk Toys

Disney dining at home can be magical and elegant with the Disney Princesses Dinnerware Collection from Toynk Toys. The company is releasing a new 16-piece set inspired by four more princesses and their iconic homes. Tiana, Aurora, Mulan and Rapunzel are featured on Collection 2 which is expected to arrive in mid-June. Pre-orders will begin on June 8th.
16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set Collection 2
- Featuring designs centered on four different Disney Princesses, this complete 3-course dining set includes four sets of quality ceramic dishes. Families can now have a truly elegant Disney Princess dining experience from the comfort of their own dining rooms.
- Enjoy your favorite home-cooked meals with:
- Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog
- Rapunzel from Tangled
- Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty
- Mulan from Mulan
- This set includes:
- Four 12-ounce mugs
- Four 2-cup capacity bowls
- Four 10.75-inch dinner plates
- Four 7-inch salad/dessert plates
- Each dish is designed with subtle and ornate details that will bring Disney magic to each meal.
- This set is best cared for by hand-washing and is non-microwavable.
- The Disney Princesses Dinnerware Collection 2 pairs perfectly with Collection 1 of the series, making them a must-have any Disney collector.
- All products are officially licensed.
16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set Collection 1
- Disney Themed 16 Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set Collection 1 – Toynk Toys
- Features ornate flourishes and gorgeous accents. Each of the four place settings features a unique theme:
- Cinderella
- Aladdin
- The Little Mermaid
- Beauty and the Beast
