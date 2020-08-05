Comic Review – “Star Wars” (2020) #5

by | Aug 5, 2020 1:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Much like last week’s Star Wars: Darth Vader, there has been quite a long gap between issues of Marvel’s main Star Wars comic book. It’s been four and a half months since Star Wars #4 sent Luke Skywalker on a quest to track down the woman from the Force visions he received while searching for his lost lightsaber.

Star Wars (2020) #5, finally published today, picks up that thread and focuses in on Luke– leaving Lando Calrissian and Princess Leia Organa behind– for its entire length. The would-be Jedi travels to the fishing-village planet of Serelia and finds the mysterious woman there working dockside, but of course she makes a break for it before Luke can question her about any Force abilities she might have herself.

The big question readers will have as they go into this issue is, “Will the identity of the Force-vision woman be revealed?” And yes, I’m happy to report that the extended wait between issues has paid off, but I won’t spoil the resolution to that mystery here, except to say that it will only be truly satisfying if you are already intimately familiar with writer Charles Soule’s previous contributions to the current Marvel Comics Star Wars continuity. Regardless, Luke’s expedition to Serelia has its trials and tribulations, and there are some more pointed efforts to further tie in the Original Trilogy era with the prequels– Luke learns some more information about just what exactly happened to all the Jedi from Anakin Skywalker’s era, and there’s even a great gag concerning his opinion about a certain granulated natural substance and how it differs from his father’s.

We also discover the intriguing suggestions that there are opportunistic rogues out there in the galaxy posing as Luke Skywalker– taking credit for the young rebel pilot’s already-talked-about exploits in order to pick up work or attention for themselves. Naturally Darth Vader doesn’t take too kindly to these impostors, as they’ve been getting in the way of his pursuit of his real son, so he makes quick work of them while berating the Imperial officers who foolishly led him down the wrong path. All of this (and Luke’s journey as mentioned above) is delivered with the usual adept plotting and dialogue we’ve come to know from Soule, and his partnership with artist Jesus Saiz continues to be a fruitful and rewarding one. Together they’re skillfully adding on to the existing Star Wars canon by rather seamlessly extending and expanding the stories we already know and love, and as always I’m looking forward to picking up the next chapter. Let’s just hope the wait between issues isn’t quite as long this time.

Marvel Comics’ Star Wars #5 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed