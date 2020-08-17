Hooray for Sales! Walt Disney World Offering 30% Savings on Select Summer Collections

During our visit to Walt Disney World today, we came upon this fun surprise: several clothing collections are now on sale at a 30% discount! That’s right, you can bring home the all summer styles you love so much and save money at the same time.

Now that the Annual Pass discount has returned to normal special 30% Discounts have activated on different merchandise lines. #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/zjbxvdZbIw — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 17, 2020

Rainbow Disney Collection

The brilliant, bold, and fun collection arrived on shopDisney on June 1st and features shirts, accessories, and plush for adults, babies, and even our four legged friends.

Neon Collection

Let’s wind the clock back to the 1990s where neon was the going trend. Disney’s got you covered from head to toe so you can stand out as the best and brightest among family, friends, and fellow Disney fans.

Summertime Fun Collection

Warm weather, plenty of daylight, chilled treats, what’s not to love about summer? Even if you aren’t traveling this year, get outdoors to enjoy some sunshine while showing off your Disney love in these fantastic summer styles from shopDisney.

Americana Collection

Disney’s summer 2020 Americana Collection features attire and accessories for the whole family to enjoy with most styles featuring a Disneyland and Walt Disney World version.

If you can’t make it to the resort to take advantage of the 30% discount, you may be able to score a similar deal on shopDisney. Select items from these collections are available online as part of shopDisney’s current on sale offerings. Happy shopping!