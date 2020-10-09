Photo Update: New Colors and Signage at EPCOT Main Entrance

We’re back with another photo update from EPCOT! We headed out to the Park this morning to check out the latest changes to the front entrance.

During our recent visit to Walt Disney World’s second park, we came across the changes made to the main entry. As guests arrive at the park and before they hit the turnstiles, they’ll see that the ticket booths have been painted white and blue. Also, each booth has one single queue line and social distancing markers on the ground.

New directional signage has been installed past the ticket boot and ahead of the turnstiles. The sign points guests in the direction of:

Entrance

Restrooms

Guest Relations

Rentals

While EPCOT is adding plenty of new touches throughout the whole park, they’re also embracing their original logo text and its retro futuristic design as seen on the hanging entrance signs which can be rotated as needed.

Additionally, the Exit signs on the back side of the entry, are on blue posts and feature the new EPCOT font.

Finally the stores at the base of the Spaceship Earth are also being redecorated with the new color scheme. Gateway Gifts is waiting for its transformation, but the Pin Traders building on the other side is full of bright, bold bands of color!

