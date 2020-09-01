Construction Photo Update: EPCOT’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Work is coming along nicely on the expansion of France at EPCOT and we’ve got some new photos today taken by our Florida correspondent, Jeremiah Good, from above the site on the Disney Skyliner. Work on the facades of the area leading to the new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, looks close to complete. A new opening date for the eagerly anticipated attraction hasn’t been announced yet, but Guests traveling aboard the Disney Skyliner can see sites such as these.

1 of 9

We’re looking forward to the day this new area opens and we can all experience the new attraction. Until then, you can see what the Disneyland Paris version of the experience is like in our 4K ride through video below.

More EPCOT Stories: