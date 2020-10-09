Review: A Magical Disney Airbnb Experience or How I Got to be in a DCappella Music Video

by | Oct 9, 2020 11:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

In late August, DCappella announced they were getting ready to shoot a new music video and were inviting Disney fans to join in. At first I thought this sounded kind of silly, but the more I read about the experience, the more excited I became until I finally decided I would sign up.

The experience was set up through, of all places, Airbnb. And no, no one would be doing any travel — the entire event would be hosted online. Participants could sign up through the Airbnb website for one of three sessions. Each session was open to around 30 people. While the experience was free, I had to create an Airbnb account as well as enter a form of payment, but I wasn’t charged anything. After my registration was complete, I selected the group session I wanted to attend. In this virtual meeting we would meet the members of DCappella, the godfather of a cappella Deke Shelton, and some of the great folks from Disney Music who would be turning our recordings into a music video.

Prior to our meeting and Zoom session, the group provided us with everything we needed to be prepared for the meeting and recording. We’d be singing “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan which, if you’re familiar, is more like vocalizing sounds, there aren’t any logical worlds to the song. We were provided with sheet music, individual vocal tracks, and a group vocal track so we could familiarize ourselves with the parts and what the completed version would sound like.

Before the meeting we were asked to share the top three parts we wanted to sing. I initially wanted to be in Kelly’s group—she sings alto and joined the DCappella this spring—but while I was practicing the vocals for alto (lower female voice) and mezzo (medium female voice), I determined the mezzo part would be better for me. I wouldn’t struggle to hit any notes, and for this song, we’d have the melody, which is what I always sing by default. I can’t seem to get those harmonies on my own!

We met as one big group to discuss how the video would work, the best ways to record our parts, appropriate attire for the video (no words, stripes, or patterns on our shirts), and most importantly to just have fun. Then we split off into small groups led by a member of DCappella based on the parts we were singing. Myself and about six others spent 25 minutes with Kalen who told us a little bit about herself, how she became a member of the group, and what it was like to tour with DCappella. She asked all of us about our experiences with singing, and most of us just did it for fun. Then it was on us to record video and vocals for our DCappella debut!

After our session we were asked to review our experience which would be public on the Airbnb site. We also could leave a private note for DCappella if desired. In my note to the group, I told them how much I enjoyed the whole process: practicing on my own, learning the various vocal tracks, meeting the group, all of it was just fun. I know listening to and editing approximately 100 vocal tracks of non group members is quite a tall task, and doing this too frequently could ruin the magic, but I really hope Disney Music and DCappella can host another experience like this in the future.    

I didn’t know what to expect for my part in “Trashin’ the Camp” but I’m delighted to tell you I made the cut! You can spot me with the mezzos wearing a dark green t-shirt and singing into a white microphone, the only person singing into a microphone!  

Until next time, “doo bop she do…(woo!).”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed