Use the Force to Summon This Limited Edition “The Mandalorian” The Child Eye Shadow Palette from ColourPop

by | Oct 29, 2020 10:01 AM Pacific Time

ColourPop is back with a new limited edition Disney-inspired eyeshadow palette. This time, they’re focusing on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and more specifically, its star, The Child. 

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

ColourPop The Mandalorian The Child Eye Shadow Palette  

The timing of this item couldn’t be better with the season two of the Star Wars space epic premiering tomorrow (October 30th)! The ColourPop The Mandalorian The Child Eye Shadow palette features sparkly pastels and earthy tones reminiscent of The Child and the various worlds the lovable character visits.

Details and Colors

  • The shadow palette is a highly pigmented shadow that applies evenly and feels ultra-velvety and silky.
  • This long wearing formula contains a unique combination of softer powders which adheres easily to the eyes, gives a soft focus effect, and blends smoothly and evenly.
  • Colors:
    • Precious Cargo: super shock opal gold with pinpoints of silver glitter
    • Right Hand Mando: metallic icy moss with pinpoints of silver glitter
    • Just Like a Tatooine: matte soft saddle brown
    • Sipping Soup: metallic true moss green
    • Baby Face: matte matte dusty mint
    • The Force: ultra-metallic vibrant antique gold with pinpoints of gold glitter
    • Little Frog: matte matte olive with flecks of silver glitter
    • Float Your Crib: matte blackened matte olive
    • Droid Protocol: matte warm deep brown

