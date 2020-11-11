Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Offers Socially Distant Holiday Fun at Walt Disney World

Minigolf returned to the Walt Disney World Resort on June 27th when Disney Vacation Club Resorts resumed operations ahead of theme park reopenings almost a week later. Fantasia Gardens brought Guests some socially distant outdoor fun and a nice alternative to the theme parks. In anticipation of holiday season demand, however, Fantasia Gardens is now taking a well deserved break until January 21st, 2021, and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf has reopened in its place.

Disney isn’t planning to reopen their waterparks, but since Winter Summerland shares a parking lot with Blizzard Beach, Guests going for a round or two on the two themed courses can get a peek at the entrance.

To help Guests stay apart even in the parking lot, the parking entrance has been moved.

Frequent signage on your walk in makes it impossible not to know all about the health and safety guidelines during your miniature golf experience, which mirror those at the park: wear a mask, stay 6-feet apart from other groups, wash your hands often, and cover your face when you cough.

Anywhere that a queue could form or a backup could happen, 6-feet markings have been placed on the ground.

Freeflow areas have also been marked with directional areas to keep Guests moving in the same direction to avoid passing each other.

While enjoying the Winterland and/or Summerland sides of the miniature golf experience, be sure to check out some of the holiday shopping before you head out.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this look at the recently reopened Winter Summerland Miniature Golf experience at Walt Disney World. If you’re traveling to Orlando this holiday season, consider a fun mini golf excursion.