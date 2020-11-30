Annual Passholder Exclusive Holiday Collection Arrives at Magic Kingdom

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means it's time for Disney to debut a new Annual Passholder exclusive collection! For a limited time, AP’s visiting Magic Kingdom can shop the delightful new series of items featuring designs inspired by the holiday Castle Projection show.

From now through December 30th (or while supplies last) Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an exclusive shopping opportunity at select Magic Kingdom retailers. Disney’s new winter AP collection features festive holiday designs showcasing Cinderella Castle as it looks during the new Castle Projection Show.

Among the collection are shirts, phone cases, and even MagicBands. The best part? All Passholder-exclusive merchandise is eligible for the Passholder merchandise discount. Please note, merchandise is available while supplies last.

Phone Case – $29.99

Give your phone a jazzy update with this cute case. At first glance, the castle looks like a gingerbread house, but on closer inspection, looks like a wrapped present waiting under the tree! The castle is colored with red and white polka dots and stripes, while the background is filled with peppermint candies and candy canes. The case is available in a variety of sizes and models for various smartphone devices.

Ornament – $19.99

The passholder ornament showcases Cinderella Castle in beautiful blue and gold and surrounded by snow. Brilliant white snowflakes dot the background and bring an elegance to the scene.

MagicBand 2 – $29.99

Bring some festive style to your next Disney Parks trip with the Passholder Exclusive holiday MagicBand. The castle is set against a bold red background and is shining with gold and green turrets, and red and green towers. A layer of snow has even collected on some of the balconies!

Magnet – $14.99

Fans will love the Christmas tree-shaped magnet that serves as the backdrop of a colorful, candy coated Cinderella Castle. Snowflakes give the scene a whimsical touch, and below the image is the word “Passholder” in all capital letters. This castle design is similar to the look on the phone case.

Placard – $29.99

Finally, show off your fandom with the blue and gold placard, that places the castle in a wonderful wintry setting. Along with snow dusted pine trees, there’s also a Mickey Mouse snowman to add a dimension of cuteness to the image. The castle itself is royal blue and sharp eyed viewers will notice the palace lights are on and pine wreaths are hanging in the windows.

Where to Shop:

APs will find these exclusive items at select locations at Magic Kingdom park Star Traders in Tomorrowland Bonjour! Village Gifts in Fantasyland Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar in Adventureland



All Photos by Jeremiah Good.