Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Exclusive Shopping Opportunity Coming to Magic Kingdom November 30

As the days inch ever closer to the holidays, Walt Disney World is giving their Annual Passholders a special shopping opportunity at Magic Kingdom. From November 30th-December 30th APs can purchase Passholder exclusive holiday merchandise and use their discount too!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can take advantage of Magic Kingdom’s upcoming Annual Passholder shopping deals

Starting on November 30th and continuing through December 30, 2020 (or while supplies last) APS can purchase passholder-exclusive Magic Kingdom Holiday merchandise featuring Holiday Castle Projections

The Passholder collections include: Festive MagicBands Ornaments Raglan fleeces And more

APS will find these exclusive items at select locations at Magic Kingdom park Star Traders in Tomorrowland Bonjour! Village Gifts in Fantasyland Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar in Adventureland

Even more delightful—all Passholder-exclusive merchandise is eligible for the Passholder merchandise discount.

Good to Know:

Valid park admission and park reservation for the same park on the same day are required for theme park entry. Reservations are limited and subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized.

A valid Annual Pass card and government issued ID must be shown at time of purchase.

Discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise.

Merchandise available while supplies last.

Operating hours and locations subject to change without notice.

Limit of 10 units of a single item per transaction.

Holidays at the Magic Kingdom: