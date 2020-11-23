Disney Shares Foodie Guide Full of Seasonal Treats at Magic Kingdom

If there’s ever a time to indulge in sugary, decadent treats, it’s at Christmas! Magic Kingdom has already kicked off their holiday celebrations with new and returning offerings to bring some merriment to guests. But the best part of the seasonal festivities is the food, and Disney’s chefs have worked their magic to bring some truly remarkable specialites to the park.

What’s Happening:

Now that the Holiday celebration at Magic Kingdom is in full swing, the Disney Parks Blog

From speciality sweets and seasonal favorites to savory delights and collectible popcorn buckets, fans of all ages are sure to find something they love updated with a holiday twist.

And to add a little sunshine to the holiday, Orange Bird is back with his very own sweet treat – An Orange Bird Christmas.

Guests can enjoy the delicious holiday offerings now through December 31st.

Main Street Bakery

Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing

– Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing Twice Upon a Cupcake – A confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey (new)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

An Orange Bird Christmas – Orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd

Aloha Isle

Pistachio Chai Tea Float – Pistachio soft–serve, spiced chai tea, and a red velvet cake pop ornament (new)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Let It Snow Taco – Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (new)

– Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (new) Christmas Churros – Mini churros topped with red and green sugar

Sleepy Hollow

Fa La La La Funnel Cake – Powdered sugar funnel cake, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and holiday sprinkles (new)

Gaston’s Tavern

Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree – Almond macarons with cranberry orange filling stacked to create a Christmas tree (new)

Pinocchio Village Haus

Yule Tide Wishes – Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate ganache

Storybook Treats

Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae – Cherry soft–serve, hot fudge, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a Minnie bow (new)

Westward Ho

Chip and Dale Christmas Churros – Gingerbread churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips (new)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Just a Dream Away – Salted caramel milkshake with silver sugar churro (new)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Spice Up Your Holiday – Spicy chicken sandwich with slaw, pickles, and Sriracha aïoli with a Santa Mickey-branded brioche bun (new)

Main Street Cart

Sugar and Spice Churros – Christmas cookie churros with icing and holiday sprinkles served with a side of eggnog (new)

Citrus Cart (located at the Castle Hub)

Churro Worth Melting For – Cinnamon churros topped with marshmallow fluff and blue sugar (new)

Popcorn Carts (located throughout the park)

White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket (new)

Various Quick–Service Locations

Sven Sipper Cup

More Holidays at the Magic Kingdom:

Prior to Disney announcing the Foodie Guide, Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the seasonal treats that are now featured at the park

The characters at Magic Kingdom have donned their holiday attire

Magic Kingdom’s park icon has never looked so beautiful as it does this winter with the new Castle projection show