Disney Shares Foodie Guide Full of Seasonal Treats at Magic Kingdom

by | Nov 23, 2020 8:59 AM Pacific Time

If there’s ever a time to indulge in sugary, decadent treats, it’s at Christmas! Magic Kingdom has already kicked off their holiday celebrations with new and returning offerings to bring some merriment to guests. But the best part of the seasonal festivities is the food, and Disney’s chefs have worked their magic to bring some truly remarkable specialites to the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Now that the Holiday celebration at Magic Kingdom is in full swing, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the complete foodie guide for this year’s festivities.
  • From speciality sweets and seasonal favorites to savory delights and collectible popcorn buckets, fans of all ages are sure to find something they love updated with a holiday twist.
  • And to add a little sunshine to the holiday, Orange Bird is back with his very own sweet treat – An Orange Bird Christmas.
  • Guests can enjoy the delicious holiday offerings now through December 31st.

Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll and Twice Upon a Cupcake at Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Bakery

  • Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing  
  • Twice Upon a Cupcake – A confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey (new)

An Orange Bird Christmas at Magic Kingdom Park

Sunshine Tree Terrace  

  • An Orange Bird Christmas – Orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd  

Pistachio Chai Tea Float at Magic Kingdom

Aloha Isle

  • Pistachio Chai Tea Float – Pistachio soft–serve, spiced chai tea, and a red velvet cake pop ornament (new)

Let It Snow Taco and Christmas Churros at Magic Kingdom Park

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

  • Let It Snow Taco – Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (new)
  • Christmas Churros – Mini churros topped with red and green sugar  

Fa La La La Funnel Cake, Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree, Yule Tide Wishes and Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae from Magic Kingdom Park

Sleepy Hollow

  • Fa La La La Funnel Cake – Powdered sugar funnel cake, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and holiday sprinkles (new)

Gaston’s Tavern

  • Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree – Almond macarons with cranberry orange filling stacked to create a Christmas tree (new)

Pinocchio Village Haus

  • Yule Tide Wishes – Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate ganache

Storybook Treats

  • Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae – Cherry soft–serve, hot fudge, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a Minnie bow (new)

Chip and Dale Christmas Churro from Magic Kingdom Park

Westward Ho

  • Chip and Dale Christmas Churros – Gingerbread churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips (new)

Just a Dream Away milkshake and Spice Up Your Holiday spicy chicken sandwich rom Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

  • Just a Dream Away – Salted caramel milkshake with silver sugar churro (new)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

  • Spice Up Your Holiday – Spicy chicken sandwich with slaw, pickles, and Sriracha aïoli with a Santa Mickey-branded brioche bun (new)

Sugar and Spice Churros and Churro Worth Melting For from Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Cart  

  • Sugar and Spice Churros – Christmas cookie churros with icing and holiday sprinkles served with a side of eggnog (new)

Citrus Cart (located at the Castle Hub)

  • Churro Worth Melting For – Cinnamon churros topped with marshmallow fluff and blue sugar (new)

White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket and Sven Sipper Cup from Magic Kingdom Park

Popcorn Carts (located throughout the park)

  • White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket (new)

Various Quick–Service Locations

  • Sven Sipper Cup 

More Holidays at the Magic Kingdom:

