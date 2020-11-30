“Stay Calm, Cool and Collected” New “Golden Girls” Bowling Funko Pop! Figures are Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko Pop! Is back again with more Golden Girls themed vinyl figures. This time, they’re focusing on the ladies’ stylish looks from their bowling tournament. Fans can preorder the collectible figures now for an estimated delivery in January 2021.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Golden Girls Bowling Funko Pop!

Do you remember the time when the ladies were competing in a local bowling tournament? Funko does and has designed their latest Golden Girls Pop! To match the ladies’ bowling attire from the episode. Rose, Sophia, and Blanche are all dressed in satin pink shirts with black sleeves and collar, while Dorothy dons a blue blouse with golden yellow sleeves and collar. Each figure is also holding a bowling ball, and Rose is especially ready to knock down the pins! The figures are available for preorder from Entertainment Earth and retail for $10.99

Rose

Sophia

Blanche

Dorothy

More Golden Girls