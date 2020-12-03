Book Review – “The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian”

by | Dec 3, 2020 11:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Ever since the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian premiered in the fall of 2019, viewers have been treated to glimpses of the gorgeous concept art that helped bring the series to life, which play in sequence over the end credits of each episode. And as a huge fan of both the show and Star Wars in general, I’ve been patiently waiting for that art (and more) to make its way into a nice hardcover coffee-table book collection, which knowing the history of Lucasfilm Publishing, was bound to come along eventually.

Enter The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which finally became available this week after being announced over the summer. Right off the bat, it’s an incredible-looking volume, with striking cover art by now-legendary Lucasfilm executive creative director Doug Chiang, who also writes the incisive foreword for the book. The remainder of the informative text is written by another Lucasfilm mainstay, Phil Szostak, who also penned The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and similar follow-ups for the other entries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Alongside Szostak’s prose and the included art, which is bountiful and all worthy of poring over for hours on end, the author has hand-picked a considerable selection of explanatory quotations from members of the creative team responsible for delivering The Mandalorian to millions of homes around the world. The above-mentioned Chiang is heavily represented among these remembrances, as is producer/writer/director Dave Filoni and other contributing artists like concept designer Brian Matyas and art director Christian Alzmann. Even series creator Jon Favreau pops up with little insights here and there, but this tome is really about celebrating the visual craftspeople who make The Mandalorian so aesthetically eye-catching. Between the images there are quite a few undeniably fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbits that I hadn’t heard before (even on the terrific, thorough making-of documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian), though the main attraction here is still the art itself, which made my jaw drop further and further with each successive turn of the pages.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian begins with a brief history of the series’ development at Lucasfilm, and I was enthralled to know more about how Favreau and Filoni first met, the encouragement company president Kathleen Kennedy gave them in developing the idea for this show together, and the accelerated process by which the actual content was generated in time for the launch of Disney+ in November of last year. But like I said, while indispensable as a read-along guide, that information immediately takes a backseat to the stunning artwork, some of which is presented in two-page spreads that would be suitable for framing if not for the crease in the middle. It turns out the holiday season is the perfect time to have released this book (plus the fact that we’re midway through The Mandalorian’s fantastic second season), because every Star Wars fan– not to mention anyone interested in how cinematic television series like this are created from the ground up from an artistic standpoint– is going to want to find it under their Life Day tree this year. This is a must-own item for devotees of the show and I’m thrilled to have it on my shelf, but I’m equally excited to have spotted the Roman numeral “I” subtly printed on the dustjacket’s spine, which means there will be more like this on the way in years to come.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed