Laughing Place’s Interactive Park Maps Add Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea

Last October, Laughing Place announced a new feature on our website allowing Disney fans to go back in history and explore the Disney Parks as they once were with interactive park maps. The interactive maps allow you to see what attractions were open each year, along with links to articles and videos to help immerse you in the experience.

Today, we have added two new interactive maps to the list with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

With the new additions, you can now explore the following parks through history:

For each, users can select the year — from Opening Day through 2021 — they want to view. Then, clickable dots will appear, representing all of the attractions that were available during that year. Each attraction listing will also include its years of operation, what attraction currently occupies that part of the park, links to videos and articles, and more.

Check out the main Interactive Park Maps page and start exploring!