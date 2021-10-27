Death Watch Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano Figures Join Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection

by | Oct 27, 2021 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Get the best of both worlds as you add new Star Wars figures to your collection with a retro twist! Today, the latest characters to join Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection include the Death Watch Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano. The Vintage Collection features Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection – Entertainment Earth

Death Watch Mandalorian

The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But they were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Death Watch Mandalorian 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

  • 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure
  • Includes blaster and jetpack

Ahsoka Tano

A Clone Wars veteran and now wandering Jedi, Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano (Corvus) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

  • 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure
  • Includes two white lightsabers as seen on The Mandalorian.

The Vintage Collection 8 Figure Case

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 10 Case – $109.99

  • 8 (eight) 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures
  • Each figure comes individually packaged with accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets
  • Ages 4 and up
  • This Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures case contains 8 individually packaged figures:
    • 2x Ahsoka Tano (Corvus)
    • 1x TBD
    • 2x Death Watch Mandalorian
    • 2x TBD
    • 1x TBD
  • The remaining figures included will be revealed at a later time.

More Star Wars: 

  • We just about lost our minds last week during Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 as the toymaker unveiled an exciting lineup of Star Wars collectibles coming to the Black Series and Vintage Collection.
  • In addition to the classic character reveals, Haslab introduced plans for an enormous Rancor figure (Return of the Jedi) that can hold a 6-inch character in its claws! This fan-backed project will go forward with 9,000 or more supporters.
  • Stay up to date with the latest Star Wars merchandise and collectibles and check out Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Bounty Campaign that’s going on now through December 28th.
 
 
