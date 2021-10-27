Death Watch Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano Figures Join Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection

Get the best of both worlds as you add new Star Wars figures to your collection with a retro twist! Today, the latest characters to join Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection include the Death Watch Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano. The Vintage Collection features Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection – Entertainment Earth

Death Watch Mandalorian

The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But they were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Death Watch Mandalorian 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

3 3/4-Inch Action Figure

Includes blaster and jetpack

Ahsoka Tano

A Clone Wars veteran and now wandering Jedi, Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano (Corvus) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

3 3/4-Inch Action Figure

Includes two white lightsabers as seen on The Mandalorian.

The Vintage Collection 8 Figure Case

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 10 Case – $109.99

8 (eight) 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures

Each figure comes individually packaged with accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets

Ages 4 and up

This Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures case contains 8 individually packaged figures: 2x Ahsoka Tano (Corvus) 1x TBD 2x Death Watch Mandalorian 2x TBD 1x TBD

The remaining figures included will be revealed at a later time.

