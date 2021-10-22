Hasbro Launches Enormous Rancor Star Wars: The Black Series Action Figure As Its Latest HasLab Project

One of the most fearsome creatures to ever come out of the Star Wars universe is undoubtedly the Rancor, first seen living underneath Jabba’s Palace in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. And now fans who want to own the imposing Rancor in all its glory to go along with their six-inch scale Star Wars: The Black Series action figures will have the opportunity to do just that thanks to Hasbro’s latest exciting crowdfunded HasLab project.

If fully funded, his Rancor will be the largest action figure ever created in Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line, and will absolutely make a great addition to any collector’s toy shelf– if the shelf is big enough to hold it, that is!

What’s happening:

Hasbro has revealed a first look at its amazing and enormous Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor.

This gigantic action figure is in the six-inch scale of The Black Series, and will be the largest toy ever created in that popular Hasbro line, with an arm span of 42 inches wide and a whopping 45 points of articulation.

It will only be available, if fully funded, through Hasbro’s HasLab

Previous releases from HasLab have included Jabba’s Sail Barge the Khetanna and the upcoming Razor Crest from The Mandalorian .

and the upcoming from . The Rancor will cost $349.99 via HasLab, and the project has already launched today for backers to sign up.

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “It’s time for the first EVER Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab creation: Rancor! If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include: Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor Figure with an arm span of 42 inches (106.68 cm) from talon to talon, a height of 17.5 inches (44.45 cm), and the ability to extend to be 27 inches tall (68.58 cm) with arms raised up. This figure has over 45 points of articulation, more than The Black Series 29-point standard! Help us defeat the Rancor – you’re our only hope!

Those interested in becoming a backer for Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor should visit the official HasLab website.