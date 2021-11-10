Photos/Video: Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 16th Annual “Day of Giving” Philanthropic Event

This morning Universal Studios Hollywood welcomed nearly 300 homeless school children to the world-famous Southern California theme park in celebration of its 16th annual “Day of Giving” philanthropic event ahead of Thanksgiving.

Employee volunteers were on hand to distribute new clothing, shoes, books, and school supplies to the children, who also had the opportunity to enjoy a day in the “Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles” at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Watch Universal Studios Hollywood's 16th Annual "Day of Giving" Philanthropic Event:

Though the event was unfortunately not able to happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 iteration of Universal Studios Hollywood’s philanthropic “Day of Giving” marks the 16th time the usually annual charity event has been held outside the gates of the popular tourist attraction in Universal City, California. After claiming their complimentary sneakers, jackets, backpacks, and other items, the kids on hand were able to venture into the park itself to enjoy state-of-the-art attractions and lands such as The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Day of Giving” connects the theme park with diverse community organizations like Covenant House, MEND Foodbank, the Foster Children’s Resource Center, and Project Angel Food, many of which are beneficiaries of Universal’s own in-house philanthropic organization, the Discover A Star Foundation. Discover A Star’s stated mission is “to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives,” and as a Universal Studios Hollywood representative told me at the event, “Today’s a big day for us. We work with these organizations on a volunteer basis through grants regularly. It’s just important that we’re able to connect with the community… especially students.”

Universal Studios Hollywood is open daily in Los Angeles, California. For more information, be sure to visit the theme park’s official website.

