10 Items to Purchase During shopDisney’s Black Friday Sale

Black Friday shopping deals are here and starting today, shopDisney is offering 20% off sitewide!* If you’re having a hard time narrowing down what to purchase, we’ve browsed the featured merchandise and have selected 10 items that we’re adding to our shopping lists.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Black Friday Deals – shopDisney

The holidays are in full swing and you don’t want to miss the latest deals from shopDisney! As part of the Black Friday shopping week, guests can save 20% off sitewide with the code: MAGIC. This offer is good now through November 26th. And don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75!

*Please note some restrictions apply and full details can be found on shopDisney.com*

Holiday Crocs

There’s a lot going for these Crocs! Not only are they new, they’re Holiday-themed, part of the Walt’s Lodge Collection, and they’re lined to keep your feet cozy and warm this winter. What’s not to love?!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Holiday Baking Set

Bring the festive spirit to your kitchen with this adorable baking set. This made our list because it’s a five piece set and features Mickey and the gang in holiday mode. The bowl is the stand out item, but I also really love the Mickey Mouse cookie cutters.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Baking Set

Haunted Mansion Funko Pop! Pin

You’d be a foolish mortal to pass up these Hitchhiking Ghosts Funko Pop! pins. The collectible pin is about the height of a Pop! figure and includes standard pin backings as well as a special built-in display stand. But best of all, it GLOWS IN THE DARK! Complete the set with Ezra and Phineas.

Gus Funko Pop! Pin – The Haunted Mansion – Special Edition

Holiday Wreath Ear Headband

Planning a visit to the Disney parks this winter? Dress up your look with these jolly wreath ears. Our favorite elements are the Mickey heads and silver balls that decorate the wreaths. Of course the puffy red bow covered with snowflakes is really adorable too…

Minnie Mouse Holiday Wreath Ear Headband

National Geographic Illuminated Globe

This is an expensive purchase by default, but it’s also a quality, once-in-a-lifetime item that adds sophistication to your office, study, or classroom. We love that this globe is illuminated so we can plan a round the world journey at any time of the day!

Adams Illuminated Globe – National Geographic

Edna Mode Dress

Another new release on shopDisney is part of the Black Friday sale? Yes please! With a design inspired by fashion icon Edna Mode, this dress is playful and sassy. From the bright pop of pink to the belt buckle shaped like Edna’s glasses this dress masterfully brings a retro look to the modern day woman’s wardrobe. Oh, and there’s a matching handbag too!

Edna Mode Dress for Adults – Incredibles

Arendelle Play Set

Deliver some Frozen fun to the kids this year with an adorable playset that includes five figures and multiple accessories. Measuring 16” high, the castle opens to reveal several rooms, a staircase and light-up elements.

Arendelle Castle Play Set – Frozen 2

Rapunzel Holiday Doll

shopDisney continues their Holiday Special Edition doll collection with Rapunzel! Perfect for gentle play or display, this doll is a great way to introduce young fans to the world of collecting. Rapunzel has long golden hair that’s braided down her back and she’s dressed in a dark purple gown accented with faux fur.

Rapunzel 2021 Holiday Special Edition Doll

Hulk Cuddleez Plush

Even Hulk can be smashing things all day every day! Whether you’re a kid who needs a pal or an adult who loves Disney plush, this large buddy is a great companion for bed or nap time. Seven other Cuddleez characters are available too including Captain America, Chewbacca, and Olaf.

Hulk Cuddleez Plush – Large 22''

Disney nuiMOs

You know them, you love them, and now you can get them on sale…we’re talking about Disney nuiMOs! These poseable plush figures are great for taking pictures and are designed to be an extension of your personal style. Speaking of style, there’s dozens of mix and match outfits to buy for every adventure you can imagine.

Stitch Disney nuiMOs Plush – Lilo & Stitch

More Black Friday Fun: