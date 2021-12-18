Photos: More Holiday Merriment at Knott’s Merry Farm

This past Thursday, I headed to Knott’s Berry Farm for a couple of hours to check out their holiday festivities. I thought I would share some photos of the event, cleverly titled Knott’s Merry Farm.

The line-up of holiday merchandise this year is pretty incredible, including this great Knott’s Beary Tales line.

I personally love this shirt! It retails for $22.99.

This gingerbread themed line of merchandise features characters from the park’s Ghost Town area.

Now, let’s head into the park itself!

These beautiful reindeer light the entrance into the Boardwalk.

The Factory Store at the exit of Knott’s Beary Tales recently got a great new sign that matches beautifully with the Christmas decorations in the area.

It was great to see HangTime back up and running after a lengthy refurbishment.

One of my favorite sets of decorations in the park are these oversized Christmas lights on Coasters Drive-In.

The decorations in Camp Snoopy are quite delightful.

The majestic Christmas tree stands tall and proud in the heart of Ghost Town.

For more from Knott’s Merry Farm, check out Mike’s report from the opening night of the event.