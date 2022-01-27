Unboxing – Star Wars and “The Mandalorian” Bring Home the Bounty Collection of Hasbro Toys and Action Figures

With the live-action series The Book of Boba Fett still going strong on Disney+ (and a certain crossover character making it even more relevant this week), the popular toy company Hasbro has been actively participating in Lucasfilm’s “Bring Home the Bounty” campaign for Star Wars merchandise licensees.

And with “Bring Home the Bounty” in mind, Hasbro was kind enough to send us over a huge box full of exciting Star Wars and The Mandalorian toys and action figures for review here at LaughingPlace.com. In the embedded YouTube video below, I take a look at everything included in the box, open it all up, and check it out!

Watch Star Wars & The Mandalorian – Bring Home the Bounty toy collection from Hasbro – unboxing / review:

I also thought it would be a good idea to make an entirely separate unboxing and review video for Hasbro’s fun interactive “Galactic Snackin’ Grogu” toy, since such a big deal was made about it when it was first released last fall.

Watch Galactic Snackin' Grogu from Hasbro – unboxing and review:

Included in Hasbro’s Star Wars: Bring Home the Bounty review box were:

Star Wars – Galactic Snackin’ Grogu

Star Wars: Mission Fleet – Razor Crest Outer Rim Run deluxe vehicle

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection – Series 3 2-pack

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection – Grogu’s Hover-Pram pack

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection – The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram plush

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carbonized – 3.75-Inch Moff Gideon figure (Walmart exclusive)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carbonized – 3.75-Inch Shoretrooper figure (Walmart exclusive)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – 3.75-Inch IG-11 figure

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – 3.75-Inch The Emperor figure

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection – 6-Inch The Mandalorian figure

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection – 6-Inch The Armorer figure (GameStop exclusive)

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection – 6-Inch Greef Karga figure

Star Wars: The Black Series – 6-Inch Koska Reeves figure

Star Wars: The Black Series – 6-Inch The Mandalorian and Grogu (Arvala-7) figures (Target exclusive)

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary – 6-Inch Luke Skywalker figure (Hasbro Pulse exclusive)

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Luke Skywalker

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Darth Maul

Thank you to Hasbro for sending over these Star Wars products for review. For more information and future reveals, be sure to visit HasbroPulse.com and BringHomeTheBounty.com.