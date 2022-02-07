Disney+ to Launch “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” with 2 Episodes

Fans of The Proud Family are jumping for joy with the announcement that the February 23rd premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will include not one, but two episodes!
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA presentation, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced that Disney+ will launch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with a two-episode premiere.
- The new Disney+ series is a modern continuation of the Disney Channel animated series.
About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:
- A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her, and her own teenage hormones. Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kids but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.
