Disney+ to Launch “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” with 2 Episodes

Fans of The Proud Family are jumping for joy with the announcement that the February 23rd premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will include not one, but two episodes!

What’s Happening:

During a TCA Disney+ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with a two-episode premiere.

with a two-episode premiere. The new Disney+ series is a modern continuation of the Disney Channel

About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke

