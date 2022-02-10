LIVE From Disney California Adventure: 21 Years of The Park

Eureka! This past Tuesday was the 21st anniversary of Disney California Adventure. To celebrate, our own Mike Celestino and some friends took a stroll through the second gate at the Disneyland Resort.

In the video above, you’ll be able to see what happened to the Hollywood Pictures Backlot, Bountiful Valley Farm and more as we reflect on the park then and now!

Like an egg getting fried on the sidewalk, we're a freak for the heat of the DCA talk, and we've got about a zillion ways to chill while we walk through the park!

Looking to the future, today Disney announced the return

As part of the Food & Wine Festival, Soarin’ Over California, an opening day attraction at the park, will be returning