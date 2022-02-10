LIVE From Disney California Adventure: 21 Years of The Park

Eureka! This past Tuesday was the 21st anniversary of Disney California Adventure. To celebrate, our own Mike Celestino and some friends took a stroll through the second gate at the Disneyland Resort.
- In the video above, you’ll be able to see what happened to the Hollywood Pictures Backlot, Bountiful Valley Farm and more as we reflect on the park then and now!
- Like an egg getting fried on the sidewalk, we're a freak for the heat of the DCA talk, and we've got about a zillion ways to chill while we walk through the park!
- Looking to the future, today Disney announced the return of a DCA staple, the Food & Wine Festival, returning to the park from March 4th through April 26th, 2022.
- As part of the Food & Wine Festival, Soarin’ Over California, an opening day attraction at the park, will be returning!