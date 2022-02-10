Soarin’ Over California Returns to Disney California Adventure for the Food & Wine Festival

In your best Patrick voice (or little child voice, if you’re an EPCOT Forever fan): Soarin’ to Tower, we are ready for takeoff! That’s right, Disney California Adventure is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time this spring.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who’ve been missing Soarin’ Over California are in for a treat as the Disneyland Resort

As has now become tradition, the beloved California centric version of the attraction is returning as a part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The culinary festival runs from March 4th through April 26th, however, Disney officials have not confirmed an end date for Soarin’ Over California. It will likely just run for the duration of the festival.

This isn’t the first time Disney’s brought the original version back for guests. Anticipating high crowds during spring 2019 when Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge the Resort switched to Soarin’ Over California

The Resort also brought back Soarin’ Over California for the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, but that run was cut short due to the pandemic closure.

This announcement came as Disney revealed details for this year’s Food & Wine Festival, which you can see here

About Soarin’ Over California:

Soarin’ Over California is a motion simulator that flies guests across the great state on a hang glider. The “virtual, immersive experience celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.”