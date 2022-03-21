Photos/Video: Boysenberry Festival Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm for 2022 with Food, Entertainment, Rides

Three years after the last full-fledged version of the event took place in 2019, Knott’s Boysenberry Festival has returned to Knott’s Berry Farm for the spring 2022 season.

Though we did get the limited Taste of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival last year, it didn’t quite come complete with all the food, entertainment, and attractions we’ve come to expect from Knott’s since the festival began in 2015. But this year’s event is chock full of boysenberry-inspired menu items, fun shows, and the Southern California theme park’s usual appealing variety of rides.

Beyond checking out the attractive park decor as seen in the above image gallery, the first thing visitors to Knott’s Boysenberry Festival are going to want to do is pick up one of the Tasting Cards, which cost $55 each and include six tabs to redeem for food and beverage offerings at kiosks around Ghost Town. During our visit, we tried out the tasty Boysenberry & Pomegranate Smoothie, Boysenberry Pie Bar, the Trio of Sausage with Peppers and Onion on Boysenberry Polenta, the Mini Crab Sushi Roll with Boysenberry Aioli, a Boysenberry Rocky Road Brownie, Chicken Dumplings in Boysenberry Wontons with Rice Pilaf and Teriyaki Dipping Sauce, and Boysenberry Juice & Sweet Tea with Vodka, but there are so many other delicious options– as you can see on the photos of the Tasting Card below.

A new section of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival opened up for this year’s event: Boysenberry Lane, which is located next to the Ghost Rider roller coaster adjacent to Knott’s famous Ghost Town. This area features table seating, a nifty “Boysenberry Mine” photo op, fun but simple theming, and an expanded stand where guests can purchase their own boysenberry plants to bring home and plant in their gardens.

This year’s new show is the melodrama entitled “Riverboat Revenge,” which is performed in Ghost Town’s iconic Bird Cage Theatre.

Watch "Riverboat Revenge" FULL melodrama show during Boysenberry Festival 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Other entertainment around Knott’s for Boysenberry Festival includes stilt walkers, “Snoopy’s Boysenberry Jam-boree,” Fun & Games on the Calico Mine Stage, K*NOT Radio, the Totally Tubular 80’s Dance Party, and Mariachi Angelitas in Fiesta Plaza.

Over in the Factory Story at the rear of the park, guests can view this year’s iteration of the “Tied Up in Knott’s” art show, and even purchase prints of many of the pieces on display. Then in the Calico Town Hall, history-minded visitors can watch a video about the evolution of Knott’s Berry Farm.

The Wilderness Dance Hall is the place to go for lovers of adult beverages and various snacks.

And one should not leave Knott’s Boysenberry Festival without picking up merchandise to commemorate their visit. Some of the items available include the 2022 t-shirt and pin combo (featuring Snoopy and Woodstock), magnets, and spirit jerseys.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 runs from now through Sunday, April 24 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.

