Photos/Video: Boysenberry Festival Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm for 2022 with Food, Entertainment, Rides

by | Mar 21, 2022 10:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Three years after the last full-fledged version of the event took place in 2019, Knott’s Boysenberry Festival has returned to Knott’s Berry Farm for the spring 2022 season.

Though we did get the limited Taste of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival last year, it didn’t quite come complete with all the food, entertainment, and attractions we’ve come to expect from Knott’s since the festival began in 2015. But this year’s event is chock full of boysenberry-inspired menu items, fun shows, and the Southern California theme park’s usual appealing variety of rides.

Beyond checking out the attractive park decor as seen in the above image gallery, the first thing visitors to Knott’s Boysenberry Festival are going to want to do is pick up one of the Tasting Cards, which cost $55 each and include six tabs to redeem for food and beverage offerings at kiosks around Ghost Town. During our visit, we tried out the tasty Boysenberry & Pomegranate Smoothie, Boysenberry Pie Bar, the Trio of Sausage with Peppers and Onion on Boysenberry Polenta, the Mini Crab Sushi Roll with Boysenberry Aioli, a Boysenberry Rocky Road Brownie, Chicken Dumplings in Boysenberry Wontons with Rice Pilaf and Teriyaki Dipping Sauce, and Boysenberry Juice & Sweet Tea with Vodka, but there are so many other delicious options– as you can see on the photos of the Tasting Card below.

A new section of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival opened up for this year’s event: Boysenberry Lane, which is located next to the Ghost Rider roller coaster adjacent to Knott’s famous Ghost Town. This area features table seating, a nifty “Boysenberry Mine” photo op, fun but simple theming, and an expanded stand where guests can purchase their own boysenberry plants to bring home and plant in their gardens.

This year’s new show is the melodrama entitled “Riverboat Revenge,” which is performed in Ghost Town’s iconic Bird Cage Theatre.

Watch "Riverboat Revenge" FULL melodrama show during Boysenberry Festival 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Other entertainment around Knott’s for Boysenberry Festival includes stilt walkers, “Snoopy’s Boysenberry Jam-boree,” Fun & Games on the Calico Mine Stage, K*NOT Radio, the Totally Tubular 80’s Dance Party, and Mariachi Angelitas in Fiesta Plaza.

Over in the Factory Story at the rear of the park, guests can view this year’s iteration of the “Tied Up in Knott’s” art show, and even purchase prints of many of the pieces on display. Then in the Calico Town Hall, history-minded visitors can watch a video about the evolution of Knott’s Berry Farm.

The Wilderness Dance Hall is the place to go for lovers of adult beverages and various snacks.

And one should not leave Knott’s Boysenberry Festival without picking up merchandise to commemorate their visit. Some of the items available include the 2022 t-shirt and pin combo (featuring Snoopy and Woodstock), magnets, and spirit jerseys.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 runs from now through Sunday, April 24 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed