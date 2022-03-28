Film Review: Disney’s “Better Nate Than Ever” Tells a Fun and Inclusive Story About Following Your Dreams

What’s your dream and how far would you go to achieve it? That’s the question faced by the title character in Better Nate Than Ever, a new Disney+ original film from 20th Century Studios, with a tagline that reads “Dream Big.” Based on a novel of the same name by Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series who also serves as screenwriter, executive producer, and director, Better Nate Than Ever is for dreamers everywhere, but will speak most to kids who struggle to fit in.

Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) is a 13-year-old theater kid in a small town who uncompromisingly follows his dreams of becoming a star on Broadway. When his parents (Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz) leave town and Nate’s sporty brother (Joshua Bassett) goes away for a competition, Nate and his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) sneak away to New York City for a Broadway audition. But when things don’t go as planned, Nate will have to rely on his estranged Aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow) if his dreams are to come true anytime soon.

With the author of the novel adapting and directing the film, fans of the book will find that not much has changed. Outside of a few characters being expanded, particularly the parts of Libby and Nate’s brother Anthony, the most notable change is the musical-within-the-movie. In the book, it was a stage adaptation of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which offered parallels to Nate’s fish-out-of-water story. In the film, it’s been changed to a musical adaptation of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which works in a similar fashion, even if the final outcome cheapens the overall product with the absurdity of the show.

There are moments that feel akin to Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, a Lindsay Lohan starring vehicle from 2004 that featured highly imaginative fantasy sequences. There aren’t as many of them in Better Nate Than Ever, but the fantasy musical numbers celebrate classic movie musicals, particularly the “Dream Ballet” sequence from Singin’ in the Rain. To the film’s detriment, the juxtaposition of some stylized fantasy sequences to scenes that are meant to be real make the latter come across as almost laughable. A performance Nate spontaneously gives in Times Square with a band of buskers feels like pure fantasy, but is surprisingly actually happening, for example.

Had a film like Better Nate Than Ever been made a decade ago, Nate’s sexuality would’ve been left out of the story. While the film avoids saying the word “Gay,” sure to draw criticism given the current state of affairs in Florida, it also doesn’t shy away from the fact that at 13, Nate is aware that he isn’t interested in a relationship with a girl. The old trope of two best friends of opposite genders developing feelings for each other comes into play, but it’s one-sided on Libby’s part. While there isn’t a true coming-out moment to speak of, there’s a sense of awareness and acceptance in the story, something that would have resonated with me had a story like this been accessible when I was growing up in the midwest. While some will look at the film and say it doesn’t go far enough, the fact that a story like Better Nate Than Ever comes with a PG rating on a platform as big as Disney+ is a huge deal. Its existence is potentially life-changing for millions of children who are already self-aware enough to know that they’re different, who will have a fictional character that they can look up to and draw strength from, even if they’re doing it from the closet. That’s an isolating experience for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, so all criticism aside, I’m over the moon that the film is here. Better late than never, right? And the lesson viewers who don’t identify can take away is the way the characters become an ally to Nate.

While Lisa Kudrow is the big name attached to the project, it’s a fairly small role. Aunt Heidi’s part has a few funny moments but is ultimately a more heartwarming addition to the film than Friends fans are likely expecting. There’s nothing meaty-enough about the part to showcase the breadth of her talents, particularly the emotional range from the second season of The Comeback, but she flawlessly delivers a heartwarming ally and champion for Nate’s dreams. Expect her performance to leave you with more of the warm-fuzzies than the belly-laugh stitches. Newcomer Rueby Wood is delightful as Nate and the central friendship with Libby feels authentic with Aria Brooks in the role. The dialogue occasionally feels forced and out of touch with how kids actually talk, but they’re otherwise fun to watch together in these roles.

Whether you are a theater nerd or simply relate to having a seemingly impossible dream as a child, Better Nate Than Ever is a film for you. Fans of HSMTMTS are a built-in audience for the project, but like the best Disney films, it reaches wide for mass appeal while also telling a story that the Disney brand doesn’t often get attached to. And hey, if successful, Tim Federle’s novel is actually a trilogy, so you maybe the points of criticism surrounding this film will be corrected if there is to be a sequel.

I give Better Nate Than Ever 4 out of 5 braggadocious kids auditioning to play Lilo or Stitch.

Better Nate Than Ever premieres Friday, April 1st on Disney+.