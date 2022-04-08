Video Review – BriksMax LED Light Kit for LEGO “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Razor Crest Building Set

In the fall of 2020, the internationally popular toy company LEGO released an official building set representing the Razor Crest ship from the smash-hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

And now LEGO Star Wars fans who want an attractive way to display their completed Razor Crest ship using colorful lights can pick up the set’s unofficial LED Lighting Kit from BriksMax.

Watch BriksMax LEGO Razor Crest LED Lighting Kit "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" unboxing / build / review:

In the video review above, I unbox, assemble, and review the BriksMax Razor Crest (AKA The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport) LED Lighting Kit– which I think looks amazingly cool in its completed form, though I did not enjoy the painstaking process of disassembling the LEGO set and installing the many tiny wires, electrical components, and lights. Still, if you’re able to take the time to put this together the right way, I believe it would make an incredible-looking display– I especially love the afterburner effect coming from the rear side of the engines, and the light illuminating the interior of the cockpit, showing off the minifigures inside.

This is one of those situations where I know there are people who are much better than I am at this kind of thing, and who would install the BriksMax kit with no trouble whatsoever and have it come out looking perfect. But I have extremely unsteady hands and so it was very difficult for me to correctly place all of the elements included in the kit within the existing framework of the Razor Crest ship. There are instances where you have to thread incredibly small wires through LEGO studs and Technic holes, then insert component plugs about the size of a pencil point into circuit boards that are difficult to access because of the set already built around them. It was tough for me, but again, I believe someone more capable than I am could make this look great like the BriksMax sample images above and below.

You can purchase the Razor Crest LED Light Kit by visiting the official BriksMax website. The Razor Crest set itself is sold separately at LEGO’s shop-at-home website.