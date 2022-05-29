What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 29th – June 4th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

FX Pistol When: Tuesday, May 31st on Hulu What: Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle tells the story of punk rock legends the Sex Pistols in this six-part limited series.

The Orville: New Horizons When: Thursay, June 2nd on Hulu What: The highly-anticipated third season of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville , resurrected by Hulu

The Book of Queer When: Thursay, June 2nd on discovery+ What: A five-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community narrated by icons including Margaret Cho, Dominique Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Ross Mathews, and Alex Newell.

Fire Island When: Friday, June 3rd on Hulu What: A contemporary adaptation of Pride and Prejudice retold as a gay romance set amidst a summer vacation.

Hollywood Stargirl When: Friday, June 3rd on Disney+ What: Grace VanderWaal returns in a sequel to Stargirl



Sunday, May 29th

New TV Shows

American Monster – Season 7 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Profiles of killers and kidnappers who committed astonishing crimes while leading ordinary lives.

New Movies

Love Under the Lemon Tree – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Travel photographer Beck enters a photography competition and heads to sunny Serenity Island. Staying at the town’s charming Lemon Tree Farm, Beck meets gruff but handsome owner Joshua, and the pair strike a deal: he’ll help her discover the town’s hidden gems if she helps with the farm’s PR. Working together is no walk in the park, but sparks soon fly when they discover they have more in common than they first thought… Could love be in the air, or will one big secret ruin the fledgling romance?

Monday, May 30th

New TV Shows

The American Presidency with Bill Clinton – Miniseries Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on HISTORY – Documentary – TV-14 The HISTORY Channel’s new series “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton,” is hosted and executive produced by President Bill Clinton and explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union across six themed episodes: race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power beginning Monday, May 30 at 10:30PM ET/PT. This premium series features expert commentary from renowned authors, historians and witnesses to history including Pulitzer Prize-winners Jon Meacham and Annette Gordon Reed, as well as Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei. Across each one-hour episode, it takes a comprehensive look at a wide variety of presidential action that moved our country forward, like President Eisenhower ordering the 101st Airborne Division into Little Rock, AR to ensure the safety of the “Little Rock Nine,” President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Emancipation Proclamation, and Lyndon B. Johnson signing into law what has been called the most important piece of Civil Rights legislation to date: the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “The American Presidency” also tackles presidential decisions that further divided our country, like Herbert Hoover’s “repatriation drives” that led to the mass expulsions of Mexican-American citizens during the Great Depression and FDR’s Executive Order 9066 leading to nearly 120,000 Japanese-Americans being systematically rounded up and forced into prison camps. Subsequent episodes of “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” will air on Mondays at 9PM ET/PT beginning June 6.

– Miniseries Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on HISTORY – Documentary – TV-14 Biography: Bobby Brown – Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on A&E – Documentary – TV-14 “Biography: Bobby Brown” gives fans an up-close and personal look at the American Music Award winner’s journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.

– Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on A&E – Documentary – TV-14 Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal – Special – Streaming on Netflix On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl's lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

– Special – Streaming on Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Special – Streaming on Netflix The comic tapes his final stand-up special at home during his illness.

– Special – Streaming on Origins of Hip Hop – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E – Documentary – TV-14 Delving into the origin stories of hip-hop's iconic stars through intimate interviews and rare archival footage.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E – Documentary – TV-14 Theodore Roosevelt – Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on HISTORY – Documentary – NR The HISTORY Channel’s fourth premium presidential miniseries “Theodore Roosevelt,” will be executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio and RadicalMedia and will air across two consecutive nights beginning Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8PM ET. This five-hour television event is based upon Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” and will provide a rich, panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States – Theodore Roosevelt, a champion of social justice, a passionate conservationist and the self-proclaimed “bull moose” who once delivered an 84-minute speech bleeding from the chest after being shot in a failed assassination attempt. By combining expert interviews, premium dramatic live-action sequences as well as Roosevelt’s own words and rich archival material, this documentary event will chart Roosevelt’s riveting journey and timely story showcasing how his relentless and compassionate determination to fight for the working man reshaped the political landscape forever and helped propel America into the 20th century. “Theodore Roosevelt” includes interviews with renowned historians and authors Dr. H.W. Brands, Col. USMC Ret. Doug Douds, Dr. Kathleen Dalton, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Megan Kate Nelson, Dr. Leroy G. Dorsey, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Clay Jenkinson, Roosevelt’s great-grandson Tweed Roosevelt and more. Rufus Jones (Camping, Hunderby) portrays Theodore Roosevelt in the series.

– Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on HISTORY – Documentary – NR Explorer: The Deepest Cave National Geographic Renowned caver Bill Stone is on a lifelong quest to go deeper beneath the earth than any human has ever ventured. Deep in the unexplored depths of Cheve Cave in Mexico, his goal is to set a new world record by finding a passage beyond a depth of 7,208 feet, proving once and for all his theory that Cheve is the deepest cave in the world. The expedition has been compared to climbing Everest – but in reverse. The three-month underground journey is a dangerous and highly technical adventure through over 12 miles of tight, twisting passages. The pressure to conquer the cave will push Bill and the team to the absolute limits of survival and sanity.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans – Series Premiere – 8/7c on National Geographic LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS follows new Alaska Native subjects as they use sophisticated techniques and methods that have been passed down from generation to generation to thrive in some of the most brutal environments. Indigenous Alaskans walk in two worlds: one of traditional ways and one of 21st-century challenges. Jody Potts and family live off the land on the Yukon River. Marvin Agnot’s days are dictated by the tides. The Apassingok family lives on from what the Bering Sea provides. Joel Jacko and family live a life of self-reliance. Steven Strassberg teaches his seven children ancient methods of survival.

New Movies

The Bad Seed Returns – 8/7c on Lifetime The Bad Seed sequel stars Mckenna Grace as 15-year-old Emma, a seemingly typical teenaged girl who is anything but that. Set several years after the murderous events of the first movie which left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, Emma is now living with her aunt Angela and navigating high school. Angela’s husband begins to suspect that Emma may not be as innocent as she appears and suggests sending her off to boarding school. Meanwhile, a new girl at school seems to know Emma’s secrets, leaving Emma no choice but to slip back to her old ways and take care of her enemies by any means necessary.

Tuesday, May 31st

New TV Shows

America's Got Talent – Season 17 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC The 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage.

– Season 17 Premiere – 8/7c on Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers – Special – 10:30/9:30c on HISTORY – Documentary – NR The HISTORY Channel premieres its new one-hour documentary “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” on Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30PM ET/PT. Narrated by Golden Globe nominee and award-winning actor Blair Underwood, the documentary tells the incredible, yet largely unknown, story of the Nation’s first, all-Black peacetime regiments who fought relentlessly to expand America’s presence in the West and defend the United States on foreign soil. These soldiers’ unwavering valor, bravery, and service alongside their heroic acts of resilience on and off the battlefield, paved the way for future generations of African American men and women to join and succeed in the military.

– Special – 10:30/9:30c on HISTORY – Documentary – NR Bobby Brown: Every Little Step – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E – Reality – TV-PG “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” takes us in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E – Reality – TV-PG Dancing with Myself – Series Premiere – 10/9c on NBC Taking the social media dance craze to a new level, NBC is joining forces with international superstar Shakira on the exciting dance challenge series “Dancing with Myself.” Every week a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Pistol Hulu Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever. Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Tom Swift – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón), whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his AI, Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom's life.

New Movies

30 for 30: The Great est Mixtape Ever – 8/7c on ESPN ESPN

Wednesday, June 1st

New TV Shows

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel – Special – Streaming on Disney+ A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel Ms. Marvel Marvel Disney+

– Special – Streaming on Generation Drag – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Reality – TV-14 GENERATION DRAG, follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves. The show gives an intimate look at the lives of these families as they courageously support their kids who are navigating their true identities.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Reality – TV-14 The Real Housewives of Dubai – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – NR As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat … get out of Dubai

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – NR Tyler Perry’s Sistas – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” returns with its second season picking up right where it left off. This new season, Tyler Perry will take viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 South Park: The Streaming Wars – Special – Streaming on Paramount+ In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.

New Movies

My Dead Dad – Streaming on HBO Max A young burnout discovers his estranged father is dead, leaving him the responsibility of managing an apartment complex. With hopes of cutting ties, he's forced to grow up, learning about the dad he never knew through the eclectic tenants.

Thursday, June 2nd

New TV Shows

2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals – Special – 8/7c on Bounce/ION – Competition – NR Hosted by LeVar Burton, this year's competition will include 234 spellers from across the country and around the globe, competing for the chance to be the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion!

– Special – 8/7c on Bounce/ION – Competition – NR The Book of Queer – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Documentary – NR In celebration of Pride month, discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, announced it will premiere THE BOOK OF QUEER on Thursday, June 2nd. The five-episode series, celebrating and recognizing the incredible history of the LGBTQ+ community, will be narrated by notable queer game changers including Dominique Jackson (“Pose”), Leslie Jordan (“ American Horror Story

– Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Documentary – NR Borgen: Power and Glory – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. An event that marks the beginning of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which the otherwise so experienced politician, Nyborg must repeatedly accept that despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, when it comes to the international superpowers, it is Denmark that is the minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that…

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Croods: Family Tree – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Jealous of the Thunder Sisters, the men on the farm undergo a difficult initiation to join the exclusive tribe of women while Eep and Dawn prepare for the ultimate skate-off with the Punch Monkeys to reclaim their skate spot. As Phil sets on a mission to prove he’s a fun guy, the girls adopt a stranded egg that may not be as innocent as it seems. Prehistory's favorite families return with new shenanigans, hilarious adventures and a whole lot of heart!

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on For the Love of Jason – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-14 When Jason broke off his longtime relationship, he got caught up in the bachelor lifestyle. Now his friends are settling down, leaving Jason the odd man out and feeling pressure to catch up.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-14 Her Majesty: The Queen – Special – 10/9c on CBS The triumphs and turbulence surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, how she has moved her family and country forward and how painful events of her private life have impacted her.

– Special – 10/9c on The Orville: New Horizons – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu

– Series Premiere – Streaming on This Is Going to Hurt – Series Premiere – Streaming on AMC A new provocative and heartfelt comedy-drama starring Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal, No Time to Die), based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international memoir of the same name. This Is Going To Hurt pulls no punches in its depiction of the laugh-out-loud highs and gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynecology and obstetrics ward. The series follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all-the-while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake – Special – Streaming on Netflix From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn't holding back.

New Movies

Outsiders – Streaming on BET+ – R A Black high school student finds himself under suspicion after his classmate's mysterious disappearance.

Friday, June 3rd

New TV Shows

As the Crow Flies – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix While Gen X tries to keep up with adapting to the new world, social media, new ways of business, they still are not aware of the bigger picture. The gap and the differences between both generations are undeniably strong. In this backdrop, we'll follow Asli's story who tries to fly as the crow instead of relying on the merit of hard-work to be able to climb the stairs. The series will question whether Asli can win or lose with the methods of the new world, in order to reach the summit and be the most reputable person on the table.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Boys – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Floor is Lava – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season – a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Watch out!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Guy's All-American Road Trip – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G Guy Fieri, his wife, Lori, and his sons, Hunter and Ryder, load up their RV to hit the road, along with a caravan of campers full of family and friends, for a road trip they will never forget.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Mr Good: Cop or Crook? traces the incredible criminal case against the most famous Norwegian cop Eirik Jensen. The true-crime series asks the question that's been gripping the nation since his arrest in 2013: Is Eirik Jensen the best policeman in Norwegian history or is he in fact the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen? With unique access to both Eirik Jensen, this doc series features charismatic, colorful characters and tells their unbelievable story from their first encounter in the 90s to their potential downfall in the courtroom in 2020. Viewers will be wondering until the end – who is telling the truth?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on P-Valley – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on STARZ When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The Perfect Mother – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Convinced of her daughter's innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Physical – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Surviving Summer – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A rebellious American teen finds family, friendship and the perfect wave after landing in a small Australian surfing town in this tween drama series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Trixie Motel – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Lifestyle – NR Glamorous drag superstar, Trixie Mattel, will expand her outrageously fun empire into the hospitality industry, erecting the “gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed” in her new discovery+ series Trixie Motel. Available to stream beginning Friday, June 3, the eight-episode series will follow Trixie, her partner and property co-owner, David Silver, and her team as they tackle the massive overhaul of a ramshackle mid-century motel in Palm Springs, California. After spending nearly two million dollars to buy the dilapidated property, Trixie and David will recruit a slew of spectacular helpers to complete the project in time to kick off Pride Month with a grand opening extravaganza. To help out with the epic undertaking, Trixie secures “free labor” from friends, including hospitality mogul Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Nicole Byer, actor and musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brother Jonathan Scott, and drag queen/partner in crime Katya. More famous friends lend a hand during the season, including award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, musician and model Iggy Azalea, actor and television host Jonathan Bennett, and musician Belinda Carlisle.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ – Lifestyle – NR Two Summers – Series premiere – Streaming on Netflix A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group

– Series premiere – Streaming on Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Disney Channel Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn’t always see eye to eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her parents and her older brother Santiago (“Tiago”), as well as her friends and schoolmates. However, she does lean on one close confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez, who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet’s adventures on social media.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Villains of Valley View Disney Channel When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.



New Movies

Fire Island Hulu Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.

Hollywood Stargirl Disney+ A sequel to the Disney+ Stargirl

Interceptor – Streaming on Netflix The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.

– Streaming on On My Way with Irina Rimes – Streaming on HBO Max Moldovan singer and songwriter Irina Rimes travels to six cities to finish her new album Home .

– Streaming on White Elephant – Streaming on AMC An ex-marine enforcer must battle his conscience and code of honor when he is forced to do things for the mob. Starring Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker, and John Malkovich.

Saturday, June 4th

New Movies

Buried in Barstow – 8/7c on Lifetime In Buried in Barstow, Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter, Joy (Lauren Richards, Venom, Doom Patrol), from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can’t protect themselves. Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprising pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind. Now over a decade later, Hazel is the owner of a BBQ diner in Barstow, CA, whose past eventually catches up with her as a stranger Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha, Jurassic World: Domination) arrives and Hazel discovers mixing business with pleasure as she’s pulled back in for one more hit.

– 8/7c on Hidden Gems – 8/7c on Hallmark – NR While prepping for her sister's wedding, Addie loses her grandmother's ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires sailor Jack to scuba dive with her to find it and rediscovers her love of the sea. Starring Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff.

