Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their July 2022 new additions, including original series like Season 3 of Solar Opposites and Season 2 of American Horror Stories, new movies The Princess and Aftershock, plus lots of movies and TV shows you won’t find anywhere else. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

THE PRINCESS (2022) – July 1

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess (Joey King) refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed (Dominic Cooper), she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

Maggie: Complete Season 1 Premiere – July 6

Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 Premiere – July 13

Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family.

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series Premiere – July 14

Investigated with journalistic rigor, Matt Tyrnauer directs this searing and provocative story of the Victoria’s Secret brand as well as their then CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire, Les Wexner. The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in "Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons."

AFTERSHOCK (2022) (Onyx Collective) – July 19

Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis. Directed and Produced by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee. Aftershock, a Hulu Original Documentary from Onyx Collective and ABC News, premieres July 19th on Hulu.

FX's American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere – July 21

“American Horror Stories” is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series “American Horror Story.” “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of “AHS” have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere – July 26

“Santa Evita” is based on the best-seller of the same name written by Argentine author Tomás Eloy Martínez, and follows the intriguing story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body, which remained unburied for three years awaiting construction of a monument that was never completed. In 1955, a military coup in Argentina overthrew President Juan Domingo Perón and hid Evita’s body for 19 years to prevent it from becoming a symbol against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as General Perón’s wife, and her wandering unburied corpse haunted the country’s political arena for over two decades. “Santa Evita” is the story of a corpse with no grave and the legend that was born from it.

NOT OKAY (2022) – July 29

“Not Okay” follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

New On Hulu in July

Available July 1

THE PRINCESS (2022) (Hulu Original)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1 (MTV)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (VH1)

Feud: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39 (CBS)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32 (CBS)

The Challenge: Complete Season 34 (MTV)

127 HOURS (2010)

ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)

BILLBOARD DAD (1999)

BLACK KNIGHT (2001)

BOGUS (1996)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)

BRIDE WARS (2009)

CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)

CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)

CONTRABAND (2012)

DEATH RACE (2008)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)

FIRST KNIGHT (1995)

GHOST RIDER (2007)

GODSEND (2004)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)

HEIST (2001)

HYSTERIA (2012)

INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)

INSIDIOUS (2011)

JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)

JOY RIDE (2001)

JUMANJI (1995)

KNOCK KNOCK (2015)

KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)

THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)

THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)

LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010)

THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)

THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006)

THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)

LITTLE RICHARD (2000)

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002) (20th Anniversary)

THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)

MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)

MILK (2008)

MONEY TRAIN (1995)

NIM'S ISLAND (2008)

PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)

POSEIDON (2006)

POST GRAD (2009)

QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)

RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)

RADIO (2003)

THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)

SCHOOL DAZE (1988)

SEXY BEAST (1999)

THE SITTER (2010)

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)

STEP UP (2006)

STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)

STEP UP 3D (2010)

SWITCHING GOALS (1999)

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)

TAXI (1998)

TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

THE TOURIST (2010)

URBAN LEGEND (1998)

URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)

URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)

THE WATCH (2012)

THE WAVE (2015)

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)

WORKING GIRL (1988)

Available July 2

ASKING FOR IT (2021)

Available July 5

GINGER'S TALE (2020)

Available July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

ULTRASOUND (2021)

Available July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 (Norma Productions)

MINAMATA (2022)

Available July 9

GOLD (2021)

Available July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season (BBC)

Available July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)

The Final Straw: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere (NBC)

CURIOUS GEORGE (2006)

Available July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

The Bachelor

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere (ABC)

THE BOB'S BURGERS

Available July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

What We Do in the Shadows

Available July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series (Hulu Original)

Everything's Trash Freeform

ROOM 203 (2022)

Available July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (ID)

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (ID)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10 (ABC)

CENTURION (2010)

FILTH (2013)

HOBO WITH A SHOTGUN (2011)

I'M STILL HERE (2010)

RAGNAROK (2013)

SEX, GUARANTEED (2017)

VENUS AND SERENA (2012)

VIVA (2015)

Available July 17

THE HATER (2022)

Available July 18

THE CURSED (2021)

Available July 19

AFTERSHOCK (2022) (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Available July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Grown-ish

MILKWATER (2020)

YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER (2021)

Available July 22

ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME (2021)

Available July 24

TOPSIDE (2022)

Available July 25

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (2017)

Available July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available July 29

NOT OKAY (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Americans: Complete Series (FX)

HATCHING (2022)

Available July 31st

A DAY TO DIE (2022)

CLIENT 9 (2010)

Leaving Hulu in July

July 2

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (2016)

INGRID GOES WEST (2017)

July 3

LEAVE NO TRACE (2018)

July 8

BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR (2021)

July 10

CHINA: THE PANDA ADVENTURE (2001)

HORSES (2002)

THE SECRET OF LIFE ON EARTH (1993)

July 12

MY SCIENTOLOGY MOVIE (2015)

THE REST OF US (2019)

July 13

MY ALL-AMERICAN (2015)

July 14

DEVIL'S KNOT (2013)

DOG EAT DOG (2016)

July 24

RATTLESNAKES (2019)

ZOO-HEAD (2019)

July 25

2099: THE SOLDIER PROTOCOL (2019)

July 31

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

ARMORED (2009)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BLIND DATE (1987)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE (2003)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CENTER STAGE (2000)

CYRUS (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

THE FLINTSTONES (1994)

GRANDMA (2015)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

HITCH (2005)

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989)

MADELINE (1998)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

THE OTHER GUYS (2010)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

PUSH (2009)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SIDEWAYS (2004)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

THE VOW (2012)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WOLF (1994)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

