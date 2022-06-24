Marvel Must Haves Week 48 Round Up – “Ms. Marvel” Episode 3

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the forty-eighth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 3, and catch up on all the news about Ms. Marvel on our guide page. Plus, check out the other forty-seven weeks of Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 3 – “Destined”

Kamran introduces Kamala to his “family” and it turns out they have some information about her ancestry and the mysterious bangle! Of course they have an ulterior motive and if Kamala won’t help they’ll take matters into their own hands. Even if it means ruining her brother’s wedding.

Funko Pop!

This week we met Najma and while she can help unlock Kamala’s past, there’s something she wants in return. This Funko Pop! shows that she’s pretty determined to get her way.

Ms. Marvel Najma Pop! Vinyl Figure

Clothing

As for clothing, fans can customize their Marvel wardrobe with new T-shirts and apparel from Hot Topic

Her Universe Marvel Ms. Marvel Patch Girls Anorak Jacket

Home and on the Go

Whether lounging at home or heading out for the day, you’ll love this Ms. Marvel inspired gear and accessories from shopDisney, Amazon and Zazzle.

Ms. Marvel Loungefly Mini Backpack

