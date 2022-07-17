What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – July 17th-23rd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Sunday, July 17th

New TV Shows

Blood & Treasure – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ BLOOD & TREASURE is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by her checkered past. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a century’s old plot of Soviet conquest.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Colosseum – Series Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – TV-14 This series brings the rise and fall of the Roman Empire to life through the lens of one of the most exhilarating and brutal arenas in the history of humanity: the Colosseum. From the savage truth of a gladiator's life as a slave-warrior to the fascinating ways Rome's emperors used the vast amphitheater to demonstrate total power, "Colosseum" offers a unique and personal look inside history's most iconic empire.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – TV-14 History's Crazy Rich Ancients – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Throughout history, the world has been shaped by the rich and powerful. Their recognizable names and deeds tend to dominate the news, but there was a time when the insanely rich of the past didn't have the exposure they do in modern times. This series looks at these mysterious icons who shared one obsession. From exotic animals to billion-dollar parties to nine-figure palaces, this ride through the jaw-dropping decadence showcases who these rulers, tycoons, and visionaries were, and ultimately, who among them spent the most.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Jaws vs. Boats – Special – 8/7c on Nat Geo All across YouTube, viral videos abound of great whites and other sharks attacking boats with a ferocity and anger that has never been seen before. The question is, why? Is this simply a case of more people having cameras to video the behavior, or is something else happening? Dr. Mike Heithaus and Ph.D. candidate Sara Casareto set out to investigate what’s causing this clash between sharks and boats.

– Special – 8/7c on Mastermind of Murder – Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG Every episode investigates a murder of an unsuspecting and beloved victim, with initial clues leading police to believe the person who committed the crime also devised the plot. However, when law enforcement furthers its investigation, everything’s not as it seems. The person who committed the brutal crime isn’t the one who carefully and deliberately orchestrated the hit, but is a pawn in someone else’s plotting. As the twisted layers of cases are unraveled, the master manipulators behind the crimes are brought to light.

– Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG

New Movies

Lies My Sister Told Me – 8/7c on Lifetime After the death of their father in an accident she blames herself for, Tracy is so devastated that she becomes psychotic and is institutionalized. When her identical twin sister, Jennifer, a famous romance novelist, visits on the anniversary of their father’s death, Tracy snaps, drugs Jennifer, assumes her identity and escapes, hell-bent on having a life of adventure and freedom for the first time in fifteen years. Instead, she is plunged into Jennifer’s nightmarish world, dealing with a fan club president that is obsessed with her, the boytoy lover that is blackmailing her, and the teenage daughter who hates her. While the real Jennifer languishes in the institution, Tracy grows desperate without the powerful drugs she needs to control her state of mind. Before she knows it, she is hurtling down a path strewn with violence and murder.

– 8/7c on Love, Fashion, Repeat – 7/6c on UPtv – NR When Lisa returns to her hometown to seek inspiration for her new fashion line, meeting a handsome writer is the last thing she expects. Will she make time for love?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, July 18th

New TV Shows

The Captain – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ESPN He was the face of the New York Yankees, a five-time World Series champion, the most popular and admired player in baseball, and one of the great sports superstars of any age. The Captain tells the story of Derek Jeter’s life and Hall of Fame career in a seven-part docu-series that’s anchored by exclusive, extensive, unprecedentedly candid interviews with Jeter, along with his family and dozens of teammates, rivals, and observers.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful – Series Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Host Tami Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, she uncovers the truth and gets the receipts to expose the cheats. If caught cheating, the show will either allow the guest to team up with the other lover, or ambush both the partner and their lover.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – Special – Streaming on Netflix A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of "My Little Pony: A New Generation.".

– Special – Streaming on The Other One – Series 2 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV – Comedy – TV-14 When her husband dies at his surprise party, Tess (Rebecca Front, Humans) gets a bigger shock when she learns he had a secret family. Now she and her uptight daughter, Cathy (Ellie White, The Windsors), must get to know playful Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran, Loch Ness) and her daughter, Cat (Lauren Socha, Misfits).

– Series 2 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV – Comedy – TV-14 Phrogging: Hider in My House – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime This stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller explores the phenomenon of phrogging – people secretly living inside someone else’s home. From the man in the attic to the creeper in the crawl space, each episode features two first-hand accounts of survivors sharing the most skin crawling, twisted and truly terrifying stories imaginable. Along with interviews and key archive materials, cinematic recreations bring the clues and confrontations to life. This series proves that yes, there may actually be monsters under the bed.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Shark Attack Files – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Nat Geo Scientists use cutting-edge technology to investigate startling new theories about the world’s most dramatic shark attacks. Why are sharks drawn to shipwrecks? Are sharks entering urban environments? Are pregnant sharks more likely to kill? Can humans outsmart sharks? Why do sharks prefer to attack men? New footage, survivor accounts and hands-on testing drive us toward stunning conclusions.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Laugh, learn, sing — repeat! Join the StoryBots for bite-sized lessons about letters, phonics and more, set to a soundtrack kids and adults will love.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Submarine Killers: Confessions of a Murderer – US Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Peter Madsen was convicted of murdering journalist Kim Wall on-board his private submarine, but he has never confessed to the crime. During more than twenty hours of telephone interviews, Madsen talks about details that have never been made public before.

– US Premiere – Streaming on The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator – Special – Streaming on discovery+ For more than a decade, a dangerous predator has used social media as his hunting field. More than 400 young girls and women report online sexual harassment, violence, torture, and rape. The brave mother of one of the assaulted girls has organized a Facebook page for all his victims to gather evidence and build most likely the biggest serial sexual assault case in Denmark to date. The series tells the stories of the victims and follows the gathering of evidence up until handed over to the police.

– Special – Streaming on World's Biggest Hammerhead? – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Numerous reports of giant great hammerhead sharks, up to twenty feet in length, have put the actual size potential of this species into question. A team of scientists from Florida International University is now on an expedition off the Florida coast to try and find the world’s biggest hammerhead, taking them from the numerous bridges of the Florida Keys to the sharky waters of the Bahamas.

– Special – 10/9c on

New Movies

Live Is Life – Streaming on Netflix Facing the impending realities of adulthood, five friends unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that makes wishes come true.

– Streaming on Too Old for Fairy Tales – Streaming on Netflix A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother's illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, July 19th

New TV Shows

David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak – Special – Streaming on Netflix Comedian, Actor, Writer, Producer and Showrunner David A. Arnold's next comedy special, It Ain’t For The Weak! will premiere globally on Netflix on July 19th. His last special, Fat Ballerina, released on Netflix in 2020. It Ain’t For The Weak! taped earlier this year at The Hanna Theater in David’s hometown of Cleveland, OH and is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown of HARTBEAT along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment.

– Special – Streaming on Jaws Invasion – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Big and dangerous predators are invading unexpected waters, from golf courses and swimming pools to lakes and backyard keys. Through analyzing user-generated footage, shark experts get to the bottom of how and why sharks seem more willing than ever to meet us on our own turf. In a bizarre twist, people encountering sharks in unexpected places are called to urgent action.

– Special – 10/9c on Love Island – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The new season will be hotter than ever as the Islanders couple up in a sexy new villa and compete in naughtier games and steamier challenges, with shocking twists and turns along the way. While in the villa, temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Throughout the season, those who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers watching at home will also have a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Aftershock – Streaming on Hulu Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth workers, and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis.

– Streaming on The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie – Streaming on Paramount+ The story of America – our past and our future. More than just a song or a man, this film is about a cultural moment in America's history that has followed us from the 1970s. Featuring a new generation of artists, inspired by the same values & ideas that inspired Don McLean in writing American Pie — one of the great musical touchstones of pop music and culture.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, July 20th

New TV Shows

The 2022 ESPYs Presented by Capital One – Special – 8/7c on ABC “The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” will be hosted by recent NBA Champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion will join top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances.

– Special – 8/7c on Bad Exorcist – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on grown-ish – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform Emmy-nominated “grown-ish,” a spinoff of the hit comedy “black-ish,” returns for its fifth season. On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A cold-blooded murderer carrying a grudge in his heart and angst against the system, committed grotesque killings in Delhi. With the police relentlessly trying to decode the serial killing, the diabolical killer left everyone involved perplexed and sent shivers down their spine. With its upcoming true crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, Netflix is all set to unfold the story of this gruesome killer by decoding his psyche and uncovering details of what actually went down.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) – US Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ When Lupe is 22 years old, her life suddenly changes after she learns that her father, a famous Colombian singer-songwriter, has died. Upon arriving in Colombia, Lupe meets Noah, a mysterious character who turns out to be her father's assistant. Instead of returning to Mexico, Lupe decides to stay as she suspects that the musician's death was not an accident. Together with Noah, she will embark on a musical adventure full of danger, mystery and romance, in the Caribbean region of Colombia.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Tudo Igual… So Que Nao (All the Same… or Not) – US Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ A 16 year old Carol is going through a period of major changes in her life. On the one hand, Carol has to deal with her mother's marriage to her new boyfriend and the impending relationship with her future stepbrother. On the other hand, a new school year begins in high school, in which Carol starts her first real relationship and experiences various situations with her long-time friends that also put their friendship to the test. Carol faces the typical challenges of being a teenager and experiences feelings that she has never felt in this form before and learns that the first step to happiness is to know yourself and also to respect your own feelings, even if you are makes one or two mistakes on the way there.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Virgin River – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Dickie V – Streaming on ESPN+ Directed by Nick Nanton (“Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On,” “Visioneer”), the 80-minute film chronicles the remarkable life and career of Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, ESPN’s voice of college basketball for more than four decades, and an inspiration as he’s battled cancer, a disease he’s been fighting on behalf of others for years as well.

– Streaming on

Thursday, July 21st

New TV Shows

Almost Fly – US Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max While the social upheaval in 1990 can be felt across the country, three school friends are confronted with the realities of the West-German province and dream of greater things. As they suddenly discover hip-hop, their entire life changes.

– US Premiere – Streaming on American Horror Stories – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “American Horror Stories” is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story.” The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on The Last Movie Stars – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max THE LAST MOVIE STARS is an epic 6-part documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max that chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership. All 6-chapters of the documentary will debut on THURSDAY, JULY 21 on HBO Max. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their dedication to their art, philanthropy and each other. Through long lost transcriptions of interviews with Paul, Joanne and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors, we’re given an intimate front row seat to the lives and careers of the couple that would go on to forge an unmatched cultural legacy. Academy Award-winning director, writer and producer Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer. THE LAST MOVIE STARS premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival followed by the Cannes Film Festival, where it screened in the Cannes Classics section.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Moloch – Streaming on Shudder Betriek lives at the edge of a peat bog in the North of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek sets out to find an explanation. The more she digs, the more she becomes convinced that she is being hunted by something ancient.

– Streaming on Pacto Brutal – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A rising star. A crime that shocked the country. After three decades, the most impressive and cruel aspects of Daniella's murder will be told in detail. Daughter of author Gloria Perez, Daniella had her life taken at age 22 by Guilherme de Pádua and his wife Paula Thomaz. A cruel and premeditated crime that shocked Brazil in 1992.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Primal – Season 2 Premiere – Midnight/11c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-MA At the dawn of evolution, a caveman and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction bond over unfortunate tragedies and become each other's only hope of survival in a treacherous world.

– Season 2 Premiere – Midnight/11c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-MA Rap Sh!t – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max RAP SH*T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. RAP SH*T is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay (“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Road Trippp”) for HOORAE, as well as Jonathan Berry (“Insecure”) and Dave Becky (“Master of None,” “Russian Dolls”) for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, with Rae also writing the pilot. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Showtrial – US Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR A high profile murder case captures the attention of the world's media and the general public alike – Throwing Cleo Roberts, a once high flying solicitor defending the chief suspect, back in to the spotlight.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR

New Movies

Ghost in the House of Truth – Streaming on BET+ – NR Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma) is a dedicated counselor, who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. When her own daughter goes missing, her belief in forgiveness is tested.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR This is Gwar – Streaming on Shudder The powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years.

– Streaming on

Friday, July 22nd

New TV Shows

Best Foot Forward – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on On Patrol: Live – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR On Patrol: Live premieres with host and executive producer Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson live on set every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm ET – 12am ET as they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America. On Patrol: Live will also engage the community by inviting them into the series. “Citizen Ride-Alongs” will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by On Patrol: Live cameras on live nights; “Citizens On-Set” invites community members into the studio as guests where they can share their Ride-Along experiences and observations and comment on the night’s live activities. Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement – from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Secret Celebrity Renovation – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is a series which gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey. This season’s featured celebrities include Utkarsh Ambudkar (GHOSTS), Tony® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, GRAMMY® Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI Champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, legendary NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and GRAMMY®-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger. Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (SURVIVOR), home improvement contractor and television personality, joins the design team in season two, alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”).

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Trying – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season of “Trying” picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Anything's Possible – Streaming on Prime Video Anything’s Possible is an uplifting and delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates her senior year. When her classmate – nerdy-but-cute Khal – gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a high school romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

– Streaming on The Gray Man – Streaming on Netflix The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

– Streaming on Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Marriage – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 The family is frantic about Webb’s return. Despite the previous tension between Pam and Stephen Napoli, they rekindle their romance in the spirit of working together to uncover Webb’s true intentions. Meanwhile, Tara travels to England to dig into Eve’s background. Carrie and Lance have a very public blow-up, sending Lance right back into the arms of his father, Webb. Or so it appears for now.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Nope – Exclusively In Theaters Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.

–

Saturday, July 23rd

New TV Shows

Black Love – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on OWN “Black Love,” from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (“The Perfect Guy”) and Confluential Films, seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” “Black Love” dives into how love begins while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like and offers proof that while it can happen for everyone, it isn’t a cakewalk. The docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories. The couples talk about how their relationships began, the road to the altar, life after children and all of the other obstacles they may have faced to make their marriages stronger than ever.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Christmas in Toyland – 8/7c on Hallmark – NR A toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive. Starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – NR

