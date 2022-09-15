Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in October. This includes the recently announced Marvel Studios Halloween special Werewolf by Night, plus Season 2 premieres of Big Shot and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Disney fans will be excited by several new library additions, including both seasons of Walt Disney’s Zorro and the Playhouse Disney classic from Jim Henson Productions, Bear in the Big Blue House. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Werewolf by Night – October 7th
On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Werewolf by Night” is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.
TV Shows
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
- October 6th – Episode 8
- October 13th – Episode 9
- Dancing with the Stars
- October 3rd – Episode 3 (Live)
- October 10th – Episode 4 (Live)
- October 17th – Episode 5 (Live)
- October 18th – Episode 6 (Live)
- October 24th – Episode 7 (Live)
- October 31st – Episode 8 (Live)
- Andor
- October 5th – Episode 5
- October 12th – Episode 6
- October 19th – Episode 7
- October 26th – Episode 8
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- October 5th – “Out of Bounds”
- October 12th – “Coach Classic”
- October 19th – “Draft Day”
- October 26th – “Icing on the Cake”
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia
- October 5th – All Episodes Available
- Big Shot
- October 12th – All Season 2 Episodes Available
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- October 26th – All Shorts Streaming
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t
- October 26th – 2 Episode Premiere
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- October 26th – Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”
New Library Additions
Wednesday, October 5th
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
- The Simpsons (S33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
- Zorro (S1-2)
Friday, October 7th
- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
- Drumline
Wednesday, October 12th
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Sofia the First (S1-4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
Friday, October 14th
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
- The New Mutants
Wednesday, October 19th
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
- Bear in the Big Blue House (S1-4)
- PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
- Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
- Wicked Tuna (S11)
Friday, October 21st
- Hall of Villains
Friday, October 28th
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
