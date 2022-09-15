Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in October. This includes the recently announced Marvel Studios Halloween special Werewolf by Night, plus Season 2 premieres of Big Shot and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Disney fans will be excited by several new library additions, including both seasons of Walt Disney’s Zorro and the Playhouse Disney classic from Jim Henson Productions, Bear in the Big Blue House. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Werewolf by Night – October 7th

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Werewolf by Night” is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, October 5th

Friday, October 7th

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Wednesday, October 12th

Friday, October 14th

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Wednesday, October 19th

Friday, October 21st

Hall of Villains

Friday, October 28th

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Weekly Watch Guide

