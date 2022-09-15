Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their October 2022 new additions, including the Solar Opposites Halloween special, a remake of Hellraiser, and the Huluween Dragstravaganza. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) (Huluween Special) – October 1

Two world-famous drag superstars, Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, are trapped in the TV – and the only way out is to host a hilarious Huluween TV Special. Huluween is the time of year when we binge the spine-tingling and hair-raising…when we get lost in fantasy…when we embrace the weird and wonderful. What better way to salute one of Hulu’s biggest celebrations than with a wild drag variety show? Two drag hosts and a troupe of queens and kings take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy, and more. With a special A-list musical guest and surprise cameos to delight horror fans, this is going to be a Huluween Dragstravaganza to remember.

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special – October 3

Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1 – October 5

"Abominable and the Invisible City" is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond.

Hellraiser (2022) – October 7

A new take on Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Grimcutty (2022) – October 10

In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called “Grimcutty” stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it’s making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), her parents believe that she’s cutting herself as part of a challenge. With her phone taken away and no one who believes her, Asha has to figure out how to get through to her parents and stop the Grimcutty once and for all. The film stars Sara Wolfkind, Usman Ally, Shannyn Sossamon, Callan Farris, Alona Tal, and Kayden Koshalev.

Rosaline (2022) – October 14

“Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Directed by Karen Maine (“Yes, God, Yes”), the film also stars Sean Teale (“Skins”), with Minnie Driver (“Speechless”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale“). The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (“500 Days of Summer”), based on the novel “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle. The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, with Kaitlyn Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! – October 17

From creator Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), “The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!” premieres October 17, 2022 on Hulu. In this special, Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the hosts of an unforgettable Halloween Special full of “spooky” shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. “The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!,” executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth, comes from 20th Television Animation.

Matriarch (2022) – October 21

After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch (Jemima Rooper) escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother (Kate Dickie), Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret—a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well. The film stars Jemima Rooper, Kate Dickie, Sarah Paul, Franc Ashman, and Keith David Bartlett.

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original) – October 22

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, “The Hair Tales” leads the audience through a revelatory journey connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions and humanity. Guests featured include the inimitable Oprah Winfrey, Emmy nominee Issa Rae, GRAMMY® nominees Chlöe Bailey and Chika, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and “black-ish” star Marsai Martin, alongside brilliant scholars, industry and cultural leaders, hair professionals and influential contributors including Esi Eggleston Bracey, Dr. Noliwe Rooks, Mickalene Thomas and Meshell Ndegeocello, to name a few.

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) (Huluween Special)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

A River Runs Through It (1992) (30th Anniversary)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade

Blade 2 (2002) (20th Anniversary)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012) (10th Anniversary)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992) (30th Anniversary)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012) (10th Anniversary)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

October 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1 (AETN)

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu Original)

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere (ABC)

Schitt's Creek: Complete Series (Lionsgate)

RBG (2018)

October 4

The Good Doctor

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere (National Geographic)

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1 (Syfy)

October 7

Hellraiser (2022) (Hulu Original)

Alaska Daily

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19

Mack + Rita (2022)

October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere (National Geographic)

October 10

Grimcutty (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Antlers

October 12

After (2019)

October 14

Rosaline (2022) (Hulu Original)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil's Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F (MTV)

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)

October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes (FOX)

October 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

October 21

Matriarch (2022) (Hulu Original)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

October 22

October 24

Beba (2021)

October 25

October 29

Clean (2021)

October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Leaving Hulu in October

October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

October 15

Songbird (2020)

October 17

Friend Request (2016)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

October 30

The Social Network (2010)

October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do…Until I Don'T (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You've Got Mail (1998)

