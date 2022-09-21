“Coming Out of the Dark” Music Video from “Monster High: The Movie” Released by Nickelodeon and Paramount+

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon just dropped a new music video from Monster High: The Movie, premiering October 6th.

What’s Happening:

A new bop is here to slay your Halloween playlists – "Coming Out of the Dark" from Monster High: The Movie .

. During a TCA panel to promote the upcoming film from Nickelodeon, members of the press were treated to a music video for the track before it debuted online.

The video features half-human/half-werewolf Clawdeen Wolf arriving at Monster High, alongside all of the other students.

The Monster High toy line was launched in 2010 by Mattel

Since its launch, Monster High has been the source of inspiration for animated short-form series and films, but this is the first time the brand has gone live-action.

Mattel is also partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on an upcoming animated series.

Check out the music video for "Coming Out of the Dark" below and don’t miss the premiere of Monster High: The Movie, streaming October 6th on Paramount+ and on Nickelodeon at 7/6c.

About Monster High: The Movie:

Monster High: The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris)

also stars Case Walker ("The Other Two") as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig ("Mean Girls" on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House ("Day of the Dead") as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring ("Firehouse Dog") as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik ("Just Beyond") as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte ("Death Pursuit") as Lagoona; Justin Derickson ("When the Streetlights Go On") as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald ("Honey Girls") as Ghoulia. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie.

The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant than ever.

Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters, inspired by the original ghouls, for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

