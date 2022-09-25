What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 25th – October 1st

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Simpsons When: Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on FOX What; The 34th season premiere of the longest-running scripted primetime series.

Hocus Pocus 2 When: Friday, September 30th on Disney+ What: A sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic

Bros When: Friday, September 30th in theaters What: The first gay rom-com to get a theatrical release a major studio starring Billy Eichner.

So Help Me Todd When: Thursday, September 29th at 9/8c on CBS What: Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in this new comedy series about a mother and son legal team.

Ramy When: Friday, September 30th on Hulu What: Season 3 of the Golden Globe Award-winning comedy about a Muslim American trying to rectify his faith with western culture.



Sunday, September 25th

New TV Shows

Air Disasters – Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-14 Discover the causes of the most unforgettable catastrophes in aviation history through footage, reenactments and eyewitness interviews.

– Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-14 Bob's Burgers FOX The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family, who help him run the restaurant. Season 13 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate and Will Forte. BOB’S BURGERS has aired more than 200 episodes on FOX, and the series recently released its first full-length feature film, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” in theaters and on streaming platforms.

Celebrity Jeopardy! ABC “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show premiering this fall. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game® when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

The Circus: Inside the Great est Political Show on Earth – Second Half of Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME The Emmy® nominated docuseries THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH kicks off the second half of its seventh season covering the unprecedented impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the midterm elections. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri crisscross the country examining how the elimination of the constitutional right to abortion, the law of the land for 50 years, is energizing voters and upending elections – from the stunning vote in Kansas this summer, to the battlegrounds of Michigan and North Carolina.

– Second Half of Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Family Guy – Season 21 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Featuring the series’ milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as the mayor of Quahog.

– Season 21 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on The Great North – Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on FOX Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights. Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti’s and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”) and legendary chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!

– Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on The Murdochs: Empire of Influence – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR Based on the riveting New York Times Magazine article "How Rupert Murdoch's Empire of Influence Remade the World," this CNN Original Series explores the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR Outrageous Pumpkins – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-PG Four of America's best pumpkin carvers come together for a competition that defies expectations. The talented artists use carving and sculpting tools ranging from toothpicks to saws to execute their intricate Halloween designs.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-PG The Rookie ABC “Double Down” – Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise on the season premiere episode of “The Rookie.”

The Simpsons FOX The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing from the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will be a full-length parody of “It,” with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the evil clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB’S BURGERS’ Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer’s rival for Grampa’s love.

Masterpiece: Van der Walk – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on PBS Marc Warren (The Good Wife) reprises his role as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk in the second season of the Amsterdam-set police drama. Maimie McCoy (All Creatures Great and Small), Luke Allen-Gale (The Borgias), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Ready Player One), Darrell D’Silva (Atlanta) and Emma Fielding (Bridgerton) all return to their respective roles.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Francesca Quinn, PI – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-PG Private investigator Francesca "Frankie" Quinn is hired to find her fiancé's killer. She must work with her detective ex, Wyn, and trust the person who broke them up and ruined their lives. Starring Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-PG Hall Pass Nightmare – 8/7c on Lifetime After a brief tryst with “bad boy” musician Dante while on a work trip turned girls trip, Carrie suspects he might be stalking her, and learns that what happens on a girls trip…doesn’t always stay in the past. Andrea Bowen, and Matthew Guy Magnusson star (2022).

– 8/7c on Plus One at an Amish Wedding – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Superstar doctor April has the perfect life with her boyfriend, Jesse, when he invites her home for his brother’s wedding… and discovers his Amish roots.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Under Wraps 2 – 8/7c on Disney Channel “Under Wraps 2″ picks up as Marshall, Gilbert and Amy are getting ready to attend Amy’s father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

– 8/7c on

Monday, September 26th

New TV Shows

Chefs vs. Wild – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges. The series is hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Halloween Cookie Challenge – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Five crafty bakers compete to prove their cookie-making skills by decorating decadent and show-stopping Halloween cookie creations for the title of Halloween Cookie Champion.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– Chapter 2 Premiere – Streaming on Panhandle – Series Premiere – Streaming on Spectrum – Drama – NR PANHANDLE pairs an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a reluctant traffic cop in a series that showcases community, connection, and yes, only-in-Florida characters. Together, “Bell Prescott” (Luke Kirby) and “Cammie Lorde” (Tiana Okoye) wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Spectrum – Drama – NR

New Movies

A Trip to Infinity – Streaming on Netflix Eminent mathematicians, particle physicists and cosmologists dive into infinity and its mind-bending implications for the universe.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, September 27th

New TV Shows

11 Minutes – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ A four-part documentary that takes viewers inside the heart-stopping stories of terror and survival experienced by those who were at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. 11 MINUTES features the first in-depth interview with country music superstar Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the first burst of automatic gun fire shattered the night. When it was over, 58 people were dead and more than 800 were injured. The documentary highlights first-person narratives of officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police force, trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital and concert goers who all experienced the trauma of this mass-casualty event. Using never-before-seen police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video, 11 MINUTES lets viewers accompany heavily armed officers on a hair-raising mission, as step-by-step they approach the shooter’s hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on American Greed – Season 15 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Documentary – TV-PG CNBC’s hit documentary series "American Greed" explores the dark side of the American Dream – where money seduces, power corrupts, and the line between right and wrong blurs fast. From brazen con artists to CEOs with secrets, each episode goes beyond the sensational headlines to tell a tale of excess and outrage, using first-hand accounts from the key players themselves.

– Season 15 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Documentary – TV-PG Bachelor in Paradise ABC It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from “ The Bachelor

Bobby's Triple Threat – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G One hopeful chef competes against a trio of culinary titans picked by Bobby Flay.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G La Brea – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on NBC “La Brea” follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Special – Streaming on Netflix After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more.

– Special – Streaming on Outchef'd – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Confident home cooks who think they are arriving for an audition get the surprise of their lives when they find out they're actually about to begin a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Reasonable Doubt – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Rookie: Feds ABC From the executive producers of flagship series “The Rookie” comes “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of “The Rookie,” where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.



New Movies

30 for 30: Deerfoot of the Diamond – 8/7c on ESPN After the 2021 season, a new name came to Major League Baseball. To the delight of many, and the consternation of others, Cleveland’s ballclub was now known as the Guardians. The story of the team’s long journey to its new nickname is a tale that encompasses heroism, tragedy, racism, and the complexities of history over more than a century of time. “Deerfoot of the Diamond” juxtaposes a poignant telling of the tragic story of Sockalexis with a revealing history of the controversy over the Indians name, which stretched for decades in Cleveland and beyond, leading up to the ultimate renaming of the franchise before the 2022 season.

– 8/7c on The Munsters – Streaming on Netflix From Rob Zombie comes the greatest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, September 28th

New TV Shows

The D'Amelio Show – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out. Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence. Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn. With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most–staying together as a tight-knit family?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, this lively, comedic documentary series captures the wild ride of a group of misfits who banded together online to rescue GameStop, a company they loved when they were kids. Coalescing on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, they capitalized on a new age of investing with their thumbs to thwart Wall Street’s cynical ploy to burn the company down. By sending shares “to the moon,” these millennials felt they could stick it to the man, once and for all. But can “the little guy” ever truly win against Wall Street? As the resulting market frenzy pitted legion

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hostages – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO This four part, in-depth documentary series explores the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979 and the tumultuous history of U.S./Iran relations.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Inside the World's Toughest Prisons – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Disney+ After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses. The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In Too Hot To Handle Brazil, men and women come together in a tropical paradise for an unforgettable vacation. But there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no physical contact of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. It remains to be seen if the serial singletons will be able to form deeper emotional connections.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Blonde – Streaming on Netflix Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

– Streaming on Sex, Lies and the College Cult – Streaming on Peacock Sex Lies and The College Cult is the shocking and unnerving true story of how a father and professional conman, Larry Ray, brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives, and the lives of their families. The documentary chronicles decade-long abuse, extortion, sex trafficking and forced labor told in some of the victim’s own words. Through dark and personal footage, a portrait of the world inside this group is revealed – all rooted in manipulation and dark secrets.

– Streaming on

Thursday, September 29th

New TV Shows

Call Me Kat – Season 3 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX Emmy Award-nominated CALL ME KAT is based on the British series “Miranda,” created by Miranda Hart. The series stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. After purchasing and running the cat café for a few years, KAT (Mayim Bialik) decided she needed some time away to reset. This season, after a few months of travelling the world, she returns feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants from life and whether her future includes a journey to motherhood. While she was away, RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan) kept the café afloat and decided to make a few changes. Randi is still dating CARTER (Julian Gant), who runs the local watering hole next door, but Randi’s newfound love for her work is straining their relationship, while Phil becomes more open to romance in his life. MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) returns from his time in Nashville pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them! Kat’s mother, SHEILA (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), is back and tackling all the trials and tribulations of aging, with the most graceful southern flair.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on CSI: Vegas – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” returns for a second season in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her brilliant team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin) – as they use science to solve baffling cases. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The Empress – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When the rebellious Elisabeth ("SISI") meets Franz, the Emperor of Austria, the young couple's intoxicating love completely upsets the power structure at the Viennese court. After the wedding, the young empress must assert herself not only against her mother-in-law, the sovereign, power-hungry Sophie, but also against Franz's brother Maxi, who himself longs for the throne (and for Sisi). As enemy troops form up on the borders of the Habsburg Empire, people in Vienna rise up in protest against the emperor. Elisabeth must find out who she can trust and how high the price is to be a true empress and a figure of hope for the people.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Ghosts – Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on CBS GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700’s Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Hell's Kitchen – Season 21 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL’S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL’S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings. The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.

– Season 21 Premiere – 8/7c on Looney Tunes Cartoons Halloween Special – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Get excited for the Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny's Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacula streaming on HBO Max on September 29th.

– Special – Streaming on Welcome to Flatch – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning format, “This Country.” The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD “SHRUB” MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH “FATHER JOE” BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, “The Flatch Patriot.” Other Flatch residents include Shrub’s frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly’s lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch—in Flatch—and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on So Help Me Todd – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CBS SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laidback, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants. When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a “suitable” path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives. But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Young Sheldon – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on “The Big Bang Theory,” audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Zatima – Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA In this spinoff of Tyler Perry's Sistas , Zac and Fatima take a huge step to strengthen their bond, but new friends and past actions interfere with their blossoming relationship.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA

Friday, September 30th

New TV Shows

The Amber Ruffin Show – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Each week THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The Curse of Robert the Doll – Special – 8/7c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR A cash-strapped student who starts working the night shift at a museum suspects that one of the exhibits, a creepy vintage doll named Robert, is alive and wreaking havoc after hours.

– Special – 8/7c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – TV-PG Owners tell terrifying tales of cherished pet relationships ripped apart by supernatural forces.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – TV-PG Entergalactic – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event ENTERGALACTIC, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music and fashion, ENTERGALACTIC takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ENTERGALACTIC boasts an all-star cast includingTy Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Floor is Lava – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season – a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Watch out!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Get Rolling With Otis – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Long Hill Dairy Farm is home to Otis the tractor and all his friends; Otis may be little, but he has a big heart; whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes to see what's wrong and rolls into action to help.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Gold Rush – Season 13 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG In the face of an economic meltdown, a group of men will risk everything to strike it rich mining for gold in the wilds of Alaska.

– Season 13 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Human Playground – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Narrated by Idris Elba, this docuseries explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe, from age-old rituals to billion-dollar businesses.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Jena Friedman: Ladykiller – Special – Streaming on Peacock In her latest comedy special, Jena Friedman probes America’s obsession with (dead) women, finding humor in marriage, motherhood, and murder.

– Special – Streaming on Jungle – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Jungle follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music, and giving a perspective on an often unseen world. Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence. The series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London and bring to life a compelling and complex narrative. The series will feature some of the UK’s top drill and UK rap artists and looks to capture a very different side to an often told story. Portraying the city through compelling visuals, whilst detailing the many perils and dangers involved in day to day life in Inner City London and ultimately conveying a bigger message about the true value of life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Luxe Listings Sydney returns with more rivalry, higher stakes and multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cutthroat real estate markets in the world: Sydney. The six-part reality series follows elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen and Monika Tu. Sydney stuns and properties reign supreme in Luxe Listings Sydney. As buying and selling in the luxury real estate market moves at a lightening pace, the harbour city continues to be one of the most sought-after locations to live in the world. This season, the property market in Sydney gets even tighter with highly competitive auctions leaving the agents duelling for the most coveted properties. Gavin and Simon will be vying for the chance to find singer-songwriter, Delta Goodrem the perfect property as more celebrity clients start to call on our agents wanting luxurious retreats and mega-million-dollar waterfront property. Risking their reputations and pulling off unbelievable deals, the four elite real estate specialists showcase Sydney’s most spectacular and elite properties.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Phantom Pups – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A young boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three adorable ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queer for Fear – Series Premiere – Streaming on Shudder From Executive Producers Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Steak House ( Launchpad

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ramy Hulu Golden Globe® Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series “Ramy.” The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. “Ramy” continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

Un Extraño Enemigo – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video While Fernando Barrientos is looking for the people responsible for his family’s tragedy, he tries to serve as Undersecretary of the Interior. But President Echeverría has no patience and takes advantage of the remnants of the students’ discontent to strike a new blow and finish off his political enemies.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wolfboy and the Everything Factory – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ William Wolf is no ordinary human boy. Down in the magical Spryte realm of The Everything Factory, he’s Wolfboy. And with his new Spryte friends, he learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity have the power to change the world.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Anikulapo – Streaming on Netflix After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life.

– Streaming on Bros – Exclusively in Theaters Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy. From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King American Crime Story

– The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Streaming on Apple TV+ To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

– Streaming on Hocus Pocus 2 Disney+ A haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. “Hocus Pocus 2″ stars Bette Midler (“The First Wives Club,” “Beaches”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” “Divorce”), and Kathy Najimy (“Sister Act,” “Younger”), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”). It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2″ also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“ American Horror Stories

My Best Friend's Exorcism – Streaming on Prime Video The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries—and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

– Streaming on Smile – Exclusively in Theaters – R After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

– Exclusively in Theaters – R

Saturday, October 1st

New TV Shows

Housing Complex C – Series Premiere – midnight on Adult Swim – Anime – NR Housing Complex C centers on Kimi (Huynh), who lives in a small housing complex in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur…is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

– Series Premiere – midnight on Adult Swim – Anime – NR Huluween Dragstravaganza – Special – Streaming on Hulu Two world-famous drag superstars, Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, are trapped in the TV – and the only way out is to host a hilarious Huluween TV Special. Huluween is the time of year when we binge the spine-tingling and hair-raising…when we get lost in fantasy…when we embrace the weird and wonderful. What better way to salute one of Hulu’s biggest celebrations than with a wild drag variety show? Two drag hosts and a troupe of queens and kings take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy, and more. With a special A-list musical guest and surprise cameos to delight horror fans, this is going to be a Huluween Dragstravaganza to remember.

– Special – Streaming on Saturday Night Live – Season 48 Premiere – 11:30/10:30c on NBC The 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” will kick off Oct. 1 with Miles Teller making his hosting debut. Teller co-stars in the record-breaking “Top Gun: Maverick,” currently in theaters and on digital. Kendrick Lamar will return for his third appearance as “SNL” musical guest. The Pulitzer Prize, Emmy and Grammy Award winner is currently on a world tour following the release of his album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

– Season 48 Premiere – 11:30/10:30c on Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me – Special – 10/9c on HBO The HBO Original stand-up special YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME., written and performed by Emmy® nominee Yvonne Orji, debuts SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 10pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. In her second HBO stand-up special, Orji uses therapy as a thruline to discuss her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting, and why guys need better friends. YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME. is written and performed by Yvonne Orji; directed by Malakai, with vignettes directed by Jerah Milligan; executive produced by Yvonne Orji, Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and DC Wade; co-executive produced by Kerry Coddett and Chinedu Unaka.

– Special – 10/9c on

New Movies

The Gabby Petito Story – 8/7c on Lifetime The Gabby Petito Story explores Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder. The disappearance of Gabby Petito captured America’s attention, setting off a nationwide search for the 22-year-old travel blogger after her parents reported her missing in September 2021, when she failed to return home following her cross country “van-life” trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Non-stop coverage on the news drove amateur sleuths to dissect Gabby’s social media posts for clues about what happened to her during her trip, leading to the eventual discovery of her body in Wyoming. As the one-year anniversary of her tragic death approaches, the movie will bring to life Gabby and Brian’s doomed love story, including the warning signs that Gabby’s life was in danger, the ensuing search for her, the eventual discovery of her murder and ultimately, Brian’s suicide.

Girlfriendship – 8/7c on Hallmark A booking mix-up turns Samara's birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance. Stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown and Brad James.

– 8/7c on The Wall 2: The Chateau Murder – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Drama – TV-MA In season two, the frigid North gets even colder when an engineer responsible for a fatal Quebec City bridge collapse is found murdered. Detective-Sergeant Céline Trudeau once again must solve the case before the killer claims another victim. As Céline investigates both personal and corporate motives, she is saddled with a new and very green partner and a prime suspect who is also her ex-husband. When Céline learns that her daughter, Sophie, is in danger, the case becomes increasingly too close for comfort.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Drama – TV-MA

