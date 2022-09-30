“Hocus Pocus,” “Hocus Pocus 2” Merchandise Round Up: Costumes, Exclusives, and More

The Black Flame Candle has once again been lit and that means the Sanderson Sisters are back! Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+ (finally) and the entire internet is overflowing with excitement. New merchandise collections and returning favorites have rolled into some of our favorite retailers and we're here to bring you the highlights.

Salem, Massachusetts is under the attack as the trio of witch sisters makes their triumphant return. Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson have been called forth (by accident of course) and are wreaking havoc for the poor children of the community. Fans of the original film have been waiting a long time—it feels like 300 years—for the next chapter of the story and now that it’s here everyone is celebrating with must-have merchandise inspired by the Sisters, Binx, Billy Butcherson and more.

Toynk Toys

If you loved the first film, Toynk Toys is here with simply wonderful classics like mugs and kitchen goods so you can steep yourself in nostalgia. Cast a spell on your family and guests with these officially licensed Toynk Toys exclusives. Plus Enjoy free (contiguous) U.S. shipping on every order, every day at Toynk.com

Hocus Pocus Sisters Cauldron Sculpted Ceramic Mug | Free Shipping – $22.99

Hocus Pocus PSpell On You 20 Ounce Camper Mug | Free Shipping – $14.99

Hocus Pocus Binx 2.75 Inch Ceramic Mini Planter | Free Shipping – $19.99

Disney Hocus Pocus Black Kitchen Apron | Free Shipping – $19.99

Disney Hocus Pocus Black Oven Mitt | Free Shipping – $14.99

shopDisney

The Halloween Shop is open and everyone is invited to browse the vast assortment of decor, costumes and accessories inspired by all things Disney. And if you’re looking for some Hocus Pocus fun, shopDisney has you covered. Fans looking for a simple yet fun costume will love the accessory sets, and those in need of plush pals can get trio and a cauldron or a decidedly adorable Binx. Oh and don’t forget the Spell Book!

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus | shopDisney $39.99

Binx Plush – Hocus Pocus – Small 15'' | shopDisney – $22.99

Hocus Pocus Spell Book | shopDisney – $14.99

ColourPop

ColourPop is back with another wicked makeup collaboration, this time inspired by the highly anticipated sequel. ColourPop is inviting fans to unleash their inner baddies alongside Winifred, Mary and Sarah who are here to wreak havoc…and look glamorous.

Hocus Pocus 2 Full Collection – ColourPop – $99.00

Super Flirty Witch Lip & Eye Makeup Set – ColourPop – $49.00

Shish-ka-Baby Jelly Much Eyeshadow – ColourPop – $10.00

Sisters, Behold! So Glassy Lip Gloss – ColourPop – $9.00

Rock ‘Em Socks

Every witch needs a good pair of socks! No matter what the day holds you can keep your feet warm and comfy with the stylish array of socks from Rock ‘Em. The company has introduced five new designs inspired by Hocus Pocus 2 and the Sanderson Sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 Socks – Title Sequence – Disney Socks – $19.99



Hocus Pocus 2 Socks – Poster Series – Disney Socks – $19.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Socks – Mary Sanderson Sideplot – Disney Socks – $19.99

RockLove

Channel your inner witch by adorning yourself with necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and their not so wholesome desires! Having debuted in 2020, this collection encourages fans to stir up some mischief this fall—and eternally hereafter—when they wear any (or all!) of these unique, handcrafted pieces inspired by the original film.

DISNEY'S HOCUS POCUS Amok Cauldron Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $165.00

DISNEY'S HOCUS POCUS Broom Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $135.00

DISNEY'S HOCUS POCUS Snake Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $115.00

DISNEY'S HOCUS POCUS Calming Circle Earrings – RockLove Jewelry – $115.00

HalloweenCostumes.com

Are you wanting to dress up as the sisters this Halloween? Wonderful! Head over to HalloweenCostumes.com where you’ll find highly detailed exclusive designs for each of the witches. Additionally, all three looks are available in a range of sizes so that everyone can dress as the Sanderson that suits them. Psst, you can even have Billy Butcherson join your coven!

Authentic Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Costume for Women – $209.99-$254.99

Women's Plus Size Hocus Pocus Mary Sanderson Costume – $159.99-$304.99

Authentic Hocus Pocus Sarah Sanderson Costume for Women – $149.99-$174.99

Adult Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Costume – $99.99-$144.99

Entertainment Earth

In need of toys, collectibles or even games? Swing by Entertainment Earth and shop their Hocus Pocus selections which include Loungefly accessories, vinyl figures, a card game, Funko Pop! and more. Best of all shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle Cardholder – $20.00

Hocus Pocus Toony Terrors Sanderson Sisters 6-Inch Scale Action Figure 3-Pack – $44.99

Hocus Pocus Binx Handmade By Robots Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson 13-Inch Medium Plush – $24.99

Hocus Pocus Dice Set – $7.99

Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Handmade By Robots Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits! Card Game – $8.99

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!