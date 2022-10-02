What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – October 2nd-8th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire When: Sunday, October 2nd on AMC+ What: A brand-new series adaptation of the hit novel series.

Alaska Daily When: Thursday, October 6th at 10/9c on ABC What: Hilary Swank stars in a new drama series about a disgraced journalist who moves to a remote town.

Werewolf by Night When: Friday, October 7th on Disney+ What: Marvel

Amsterdam When: Friday, October 7th Exclusively in Theaters What: David O. Russell’s new mystery starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, plus cameos by Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro

Cursed Friends When: Saturday, October 8th at 8/7c on Comedy Central What: A Halloween comedy produced by Will Arnett about a group of friends who once played a Clue-like game that comes true 20 years later, starring Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, Rob Riggle, Harvey Guillén, plus Joey Fatone as himself.



Sunday, October 2nd

New TV Shows

Alaskan Bush People – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Deep in the Alaskan wilderness lives a family who, for the last thirty years, has lived in the wild. For this family, living in a one-room cabin, going six to nine months without seeing an outsider, and sharing their front yard with some of the world’s most dangerous animals is just part of life.

– Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG America's Funniest Home Videos – Season 33 Premiere – 7/6c on ABC On the season 33 premiere, it’s magic tricks gone wrong. Plus, kids say the funniest things including telling their parents they need a new mom because theirs is getting old and that their mom is old enough to do the dishes herself when asked to help on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

– Season 33 Premiere – 7/6c on Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Epix – Documentary – TV-MA Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror revisits the shocks and scares from iconic cinematic horror moments from the 1930s to today, featuring insights from some of the most influential filmmakers, producers, and actors working in the genre, as well as experts and historians. Produced in partnership with Blumhouse Television (Worst Roommate Ever, A Wilderness of Error), this five-part series is the definitive retrospective on the horror genre from the company regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance. The series, narrated by Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), reflects how quintessential horror films have revealed and reflected the real-life scares of the world, uniting us with shared understanding, catharsis, and entertainment.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Epix – Documentary – TV-MA Coroner – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW CORONER season three returns to Toronto where coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam (Éric Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy. With Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself…for all of five minutes. It isn’t long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases – both COVID-related and not – that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside. Meanwhile, Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective. He may even find love. Ross (Ehren Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Nicholas Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on East New York – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on CBS From executive producers of “NYPD Blue,” EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind), Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley), a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on The Equalizer – Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on CBS THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Robyn’s clandestine work and her personal life collide when her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, discover her secret career as a vigilante. While Robyn contends with uncertainty at home, she is joined in her pursuit of justice by Melody “Mel” Bayani, an edgy bar owner and sniper from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, she sometimes works with Marcus Dante, an NYPD detective who once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice even as he often questions her methods.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Family Law – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW FAMILY LAW follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father Harry’s (Victor Garber, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu, “Cardinal”) and half-sister Lucy (Genelle Williams, “The Expanse”) whom she’s never met. The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Forever Queens – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This reality series follows 4 Mexican entertainment legends, Lucía Méndez, Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel and Lorena Herrera, who get together to show a side from their lives never seen before, while they empower each other as they reinvent themselves.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire – Series Premiere – 10/9c on AMC A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Jack Osbourne returns to the United Kingdom to revisit his childhood home and past haunts in the county of Buckinghamshire – a notorious paranormal hotspot – seeking the dark truth behind terrifying, unexplained mysteries and experiences he had there as a young boy. On his journey, Osbourne makes stops at the family home where he spent his formative years, a local theater and ancient pub, and Missenden Abbey, a notoriously haunted locale that was the scene of regular childhood school trips.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Walking Dead – Season 11, Part 3 Premiere – 9/8c on AMC The television legacy that is The Walking Dead begins its highly anticipated last eight episodes this October. On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either. What they’re about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

– Season 11, Part 3 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths – 9/8c on Hallmark Fraternal twins Nikki and Nora are forced back into each other's lives when they inherit a detective agency. As they solve a murder, they realize their differences may be their greatest advantage. Stars Hunter King, Rhiannon Fish.

– 9/8c on Nothing Compares – 10/9c on SHOWTIME An exploration of Sinead O'Connor's rise and fall and her enduring cultural impact. By the age of 20, O'Connor was one of Ireland's brightest rising stars but her decision to use her fame as a platform to speak out on a number of controversial issues shifted her narrative from global stardom to worldwide condemnation. In a new interview, O'Connor reveals the abusive upbringing that left her feeling betrayed by both church and community and ultimately led her to find the therapeutic power of music.

– 10/9c on

Monday, October 3rd

New TV Shows

Chip and Potato – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The Good Doctor – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea’s relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Meet Marry Murder – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Lifetime What happens when the one you commit to spend your life with, ends up taking it instead? Narrated by Academy Award-winner, Helen Hunt, Meet Marry Murder explores several US homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth of twisted lies. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly. The series takes a deep dive into several cases and uncovers a world of scenarios that end in murder – from a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on YouTube, to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout, and a successful Louisiana attorney slain by the man she met after a car crash brought them together.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Rosie’s Rules – Series Premiere – X on PBS ROSIE’S RULES stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the fascinating, baffling, thrilling world beyond her family walls. The show aims to teach children concrete social studies lessons about how a community works, helping them develop their awareness of themselves as individuals and as part of a broader society.

– Series Premiere – X on A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special – Special – Streaming on Hulu Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites

– Special – Streaming on

Tuesday, October 4th

New TV Shows

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 – Special – 9/8c on BET – Awards Show – NR Fat Joe brings his Flow Pops to a neighborhood crowd, and the vibes get even better when he announces he'll be hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on Tuesday, October 4 at 9/8c.

– Special – 9/8c on BET – Awards Show – NR Cherish the Day – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on OWN The stirring romance of a couple is told in segments of a single day.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester – Special – Streaming on Netflix Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

– Special – Streaming on Sherwood – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox From award-winning writer James Graham (Quiz and Brexit: The Uncivil War) comes this captivating crime thriller, drawn from real-life events, featuring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Lesley Manville (Mum, Phantom Thread), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Kevin Doyle (Happy Valley). A complex political past means that the industrial villages around Sherwood Forest have often been divided communities. But when two local residents are killed, old wounds are reopened and the town is engulfed in tension and fear. Soon everyone is under suspicion, neighbors are turning on neighbors, and no one can be trusted – especially not the authorities. It’s down to local police chief Ian and London met police offer Kevin to solve the case and unravel the lies. Can they put their own troubled history aside and help this fractured community heal? Drawn from real-life events, Sherwood is a shockingly relevant thriller about a burgeoning lack of trust in local police and national government – and the way that supposedly long-buried political tensions can resurface to devastating effect.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Very Very Best of the 80s – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS tv – Documentary – NR Kelly Osborne and a group of experts examine the best 80s movies, music and more!

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS tv – Documentary – NR

Wednesday, October 5th

New TV Shows

Abominable and the Invisible City – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock ABOMINABLE AND THE INVISIBLE CITY is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and woolly fun of DreamWorks Animation's Abominable. Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bling Empire – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming Netflix Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming Chucky – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on SYFY CHUCKY is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Peruvian soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a difficult legal battle after testing positive for cocaine months before the World Cup.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on High Water – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In July 1997, scientists and local government officials face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city of Wrocław in Poland. The local authorities, led by the aspiring clerk Jakub Marczak (Tomasz Schuchardt) bring in Jaśmina Tremer (Agnieszka Żulewska), a female hydrologist with a troubled past, to help save the city at any cost. At the same time, Andrzej Rębacz (Ireneusz Czop) returns to his hometown, a village near Wrocław, unexpectedly leading the rebellious residents against the disaster. Under time pressure, the authorities make a difficult decision that will forever change the lives of the main characters as well as the history of the entire region and its inhabitants.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Kung Fu – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW After an earthquake hit Chinatown in the season two finale, season three opens with Nicky (Olivia Liang), her family, and her community attempting to rebuild in more ways than one. Nicky, still reeling from her abrupt breakup with her boyfriend Henry (Eddie Liu), and the shocking death of her nemesis-turned-ally Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), puts on a brave face as she juggles a new job teaching kung fu while fighting a growing crimewave in San Francisco. Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) struggles to keep Harmony Dumplings afloat, while rebuilding the restaurant; and Jin (Tzi Ma) helps the rest of the community get back on its feet. Althea (Shannon Dang) has lost her company and finds herself jobless, living in the cramped Shen house, while Dennis (Tony Chung) works a variety of service gigs to help make ends meet. Ryan (Jon Prasida) adjusts to cohabitating with boyfriend Sebastian (JB Tadena), while working fulltime as an ER resident; and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) embarks on a new legal venture. But just as Nicky and the Shens are finding their footing, Nicky is thrown on her heels by the introduction of a mysterious vigilante, Bo (guest star Ben Levin) — and the shattering return of a woman who appears to be her deceased shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai). Pei-Ling’s shocking return will engulf Nicky in an epic and dangerous story, filled with mystery and magic… a story that will have momentous consequences for Nicky and the whole Shen family.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Military Prosecutor Doberman – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An army prosecutor with ambitions of power and wealth finds his plans disturbed by an unyielding newbie with an agenda of her own.

Nailed It! – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess.

– Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on The Real Love Boat – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CBS The new reality romance adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT, inspired by the classic hit scripted series “The Love Boat,” sets sail on Princess Cruises in 2022. THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including “captain” and “cruise director,” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Reginald the Vampire – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SYFY Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth. In each episode the team embarks on an epic expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries. More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that call the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a vibrant journey into the mysterious past led by modern day ocean explorers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News – Season 3 Premiere – 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14 From executive producer Stephen Colbert, Tooning Out the News is the critically acclaimed animated news series featuring animated characters lampooning topical news of the day and interviewing real-world guests.

– Season 3 Premiere – 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14

New Movies

Jumping From High Places – Streaming on Netflix Inspired by the novel of the same name, the exciting story of Sole, a young woman who, after her best friend’s death, will try to face and overcome all her greatest fears. Directed by Andrea Jublin and starring Federica Torchetti, Lorenzo Richelmy, Cristiano Caccamo, Celeste Savino, Anna Ferruzzo and Massimiliano Gallo.

– Streaming on Mr. Harrigan's Phone – Streaming on Netflix When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is directed and written by John Lee Hancock and produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken. Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy and Peggy J. Scott also co-star.

– Streaming on Prince Andrew: Banished – Streaming on Peacock Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York – formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer – whose behavior antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family. Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.

– Streaming on The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave – Streaming on Netflix The world was captivated in the summer of 2018 when 13 members of a junior football team in northern Thailand got trapped in a flooded cave complex. Trapped for 17 days, they were eventually sedated and freed in a dramatic international rescue effort that involved more than 90 divers. The documentary will exclusively tell the story from the point of view of the boys and their coach.

– Streaming on Togo – Streaming on Netflix A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

– Streaming on

Thursday, October 6th

New TV Shows

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Survivors' firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Alaska Daily – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC From the mind of Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), “Alaska Daily” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. In addition to Swank, “Alaska Daily” stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on A Friend of the Family – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Grey's Anatomy ABC After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The DC origin series PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN’S BUTLER follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Station 19 – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC The Station 19 crew jumps into action as a violent tornado rips through Seattle. Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery buried under a tree, and Travis’ first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event on the season premiere of “Station 19.”

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Wahl Street – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max As the world attempts to recover in the new “pandemic normal,” Mark is more determined than ever to bring his businesses back, taking new and even bigger risks, as he continues to inspire other entrepreneurs. Facing new challenges both personally and professionally, including the passing of his beloved mother Alma and the physical pangs of his 50th milestone birthday, Mark juggles the demands of his a-list day job with his ever-growing business portfolio and puts his money and passion where his faith is into a new film project.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Walker – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Season 3 of WALKER picks up right where season 2 left off in the sobering aftermath of the question: “Where’s dad?” Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), has his hands tied – literally. Taken and held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him, Walker must face a painful memory from his past he’s never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger, “S.W.A.T”), if he wants to get out alive.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Walker: Independence – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker,” WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, “Single All the Way”), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, “Another Life”), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo – Netflix In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

– Monster High: The Movie – Streaming on Paramount+/ 7/6c on Nickelodeon – TV-PG Clawdeen Wolf was born half-human, half-werewolf, but has always had to hide her wolf-side… until now. She’s off to Monster High where she hopes to truly be herself. One problem: her human side keeps showing up, which is a big problem considering Monster High’s “Monsters Only” policy. Her teacher, Mr. Komos, tells of a secret lab, and a special potion, that could help her get rid of her human half once and for all. In order to save herself – and the entire school – Clawdeen must embrace her true monster heart!

– Streaming on Paramount+/ 7/6c on Nickelodeon – TV-PG

Friday, October 7th

New TV Shows

Blue Bloods – Season 12 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. Erin, the middle daughter, is a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force.

– Season 12 Premiere – 10/9c on Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display. Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color? The third in a series from director Joe Berlinger (CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes, CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Derry Girls – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Derry Girls is back, as Lisa McGee's candid, family-centered comedy returns for the third season. While Northern Ireland is growing up, this gang of eejits certainly aren't any time soon – there's hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fire Country – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CBS FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Ghost Brothers: Lights Out – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In the new season, the paranormal investigators visit some of the most iconic haunted locations including: the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where they confront entities from the past; the legendary Bobby Mackey’s Music World Nightclub; and the Perron family farmhouse, the location that inspired the feature film, “The Conjuring.” The Ghost Brothers are seeking the truth in the spiritual realm and won’t rest until they uncover what haunts these locations.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Glitch – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jihyo, who can see aliens, and Bora, who has been pursuing them, search for Jihyo's boyfriend, who disappeared without a trace, and encounter an "unidentified" mystery.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Habla Loud – Special – Streaming on HBO Max HABLA LOUD is the latest installment of the award-winning “Habla” series from HBO. The hour-long special features interviews from inspiring celebrities and influential Latinos putting the spotlight on filmmakers and content creators for a global audience, in both English and Spanish. HABLA LOUD features Nicolas Entel, Leila Cobo, Carla Morrison, Wilson Cruz, Isabella Gomez, Natalie Diaz, Ritchie Torres and more.

– Special – Streaming on Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Season two brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale (“ The Mysterious Benedict Society What We Do in the Shadows

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on iHeartRadio Music Festival – Special – 8/7c on The CW Now in its twelfth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features today's biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th, the Festival features two nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations from the world's most iconic and hottest emerging artists. Home to artists from McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere.

– Special – 8/7c on Kev Adams: The Real Me – Special – Streaming on Netflix At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago – and not always for the best.

– Special – Streaming on The Lincoln Project – Series Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Directed by Fisher Stevens (Dirty Money, Before the Flood) and Karim Amer (The Vow, The Great Hack), THE LINCOLN PROJECT follows a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists known publicly as the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America, as they take on the task of “saving democracy” and defeating their own party’s sitting president. Celebrated for their scathing ads and biting social media commentary, the Lincoln Project is revealed in the series to be a lot more than what meets the eye, with sophisticated data analytics and voter targeting operations churning away behind the scenes. While working to accomplish their stated goal of “defeating Trumpism,” the group is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal, and a tidal wave of negative press. As one fight ends, another is afoot – and this time it’s personal.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Man on Pause – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Yusuf is an ordinary family man, with two kids, who just realises himself going through andropause. As his appreciation to his beloved wife increases, he decides to make some changes in their lives. Deciding to move to a dream house will merge Yusuf's life with the complicated life of the rich landlord Mahmut Timucin, his violent Russian lover Svetlana, the ex wife Sahinde, their hot twin girls and Yusuf's bizarre sister and husband. Family drama with absurd comedy elements through the story and characters.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Mole – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3 week event.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Oddballs – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Problem with Jon Stewart – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ The highly anticipated new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. The Apple Original series will also feature a companion podcast that will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Saving the Manor – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua renovate a magnificent yet dilapidated 10-building, 65-room historic English estate that dates back over 500 years.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR S.W.A.T. – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. However, Hondo is forced to question his professional identity when he is demoted from Squad Leader after going public to expose racial corruption within the LAPD. The other members of Hondo’s elite S.W.A.T. unit include David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; newlywed Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. With Hondo no longer leading the charge, these dedicated men and women face an uncertain future as they bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Tiger & Bunny – Season 2 Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In Sternbild City, people of all races and ethnicities live alongside humans with superhuman abilities called NEXT, who use their NEXT abilities to maintain peace. Heroes wear sponsor logos, help solve crimes and save people in order to improve the image of their companies and acquire hero points. Their activities are broadcast on the popular show “Hero TV,” where the heroes try to climb the annual rankings and aim to be the “King of Heroes.” Kotetsu T. Kaburagi and Barnaby Brooks Jr. continue their hero activities to boost the image of their company, Apollon Media, as well as maintain peace. The hero system that originated in Sternbild City has now been adopted in places around the world. As more and more heroes appear, a new hero enters Sternbild City. Now that they are more veteran heroes, will Kotetsu and Barnaby be able to live up to the expectations put on them?!

– Season 2 Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Werewolf by Night – Special – Streaming on Disney+ On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Amsterdam – Exclusively in Theaters From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes “Amsterdam,” an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the film stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. Written and directed by five-time Oscar® nominee David O. Russell.

– Catherine Called Birdy – Streaming on Prime Video The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous –and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

– Streaming on Doll House – Streaming on Netflix A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

– Streaming on Hellraiser – Streaming on Hulu A reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

– Streaming on Lyle, Lyle Crocodile – Exclusively in Theaters Based on the book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action/CGI musical comedy film that will bring this favorite character to life and introduce him to a new, global audience.

Luckiest Girl Alive – Streaming on Netflix Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

– Streaming on The Midnight Club – Streaming on Netflix At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike.

– Streaming on Old People – Streaming on Netflix Ella is on the way back to her hometown with her kids for her sister’s wedding. The remote little village has changed a lot since she left: young people have long moved away, leaving mostly the old folks behind, seemingly forgotten by the rest of the world. When a huge thunderstorm hits the little town the night of the wedding, the residents of a retirement home start behaving strangely. Led by a giant retiree, a group of elderly inmates attacks the young caretakers with horrific brutality. Following a blackout, they break down the security doors and escape into the cold rain. The music attracts them to the wedding where soon Ella will have to fight for her family’s survival.

– Streaming on The Redeem Team – Streaming on Netflix Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

– Streaming on Significant Other – Streaming on Paramount+ SIGNIFICANT OTHER follows a young couple, Ruth (Maika Monroe, “It Follows”) and Harry (Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”) who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone.

– Streaming on

Saturday, October 8th

New Movies

Bring It On: Cheer or Die – 9/8c on SYFY A cheer squad's plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.

– 9/8c on Cursed Friends – 8/7c on Comedy Central – NR After a drunken reunion, four 30-something childhood friends wake up on Halloween to realize that a predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) that they played in 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways. They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down — from having 100 kids with the hometown loser, to leading a cult, to marrying NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. Starring: Nicole Byer, Jessica Lowe, Harvey Guillén, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, Ken Marino, and Rob Riggle.

– 8/7c on Comedy Central – NR The Disappearance of Cari Farver – 8/7c on Lifetime The Disappearance of Cari Farver is based on a true story and the subject of Leslie Rule’s bestselling true-crime book A Tangled Web. Dave Kroupa (Zach Gilford, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights) is shocked when his new girlfriend, Cari Farver (Rebecca Amzallag), starts sending him demanding texts. When Dave ends the relationship, he finds himself on the receiving end of an onslaught of twisted messages from Cari, who has abruptly disappeared. Dave’s ex-girlfriend, Liz (Alicia Witt, Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead), also begins receiving harassing texts from Cari, resulting in a dangerous situation for them both. Meanwhile, Cari’s mother Nancy (Lea Thompson, Back to the Future, Switched at Birth) continually searches for her, keeping the pressure on the police who eventually uncover a shocking discovery.

– 8/7c on Pumpkin Everything – 8/7c on Hallmark Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past. Starring Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside and Corey Sevier.

– 8/7c on

